Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Philadelphia Professional Regional Premiere Of TORCH SONG

1812 Productions is preparing for the landmark Philadelphia professional regional premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, running for an exclusive engagement April 25 through May 19 at Plays & Players Theater. See photos from inside rehearsal. This hilarious and heart-wrenching play is helmed by celebrated director Bill Fennelly.

The production marks a major historical moment in Philadelphia. In over 50 years since its inception–in its original trilogy format or the 2017 Broadway revision–has any professional regional theater company in Philadelphia ever staged this triumphant landmark in the American theater. The original Broadway production won the Drama Desk and the Tony Awards for best new play and ran for over 1200 performances It played to gay and straight audiences for several years, opening hearts and minds.

The cast for 1812’s Torch Song includes Jamison Stern as “Arnold” (Broadway/National Tours of By Jeeves, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Little Shop of Horrors, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast); Gregory Isaac as “Ed” (two time Barrymore Award nominee and nominee for The New York Innovative Theatre Awards); Grace Gonglewski as “Ma” (two time Barrymore Award nominee; previously at 1812 in The Roommate); Karen Peakes as “Laurel” (Barrymore Award nominee; previously at 1812 in The First Day at School, The Play That Goes Wrong); Tyler Elliott as “Alan” (1812 premiere); and Elliot Colahan as “David” (1812 premiere).

Single tickets to Torch Song are available at 1812productions.org. The production is part of The Kim & David Adler Series.