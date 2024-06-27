Photos: HAMLET At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Performances will take place at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, La Colonia Park, and San Diego Botanic Garden.
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present HAMLET, directed by: Benjamin Cole. See photos of the cast!
Performances are July 18th through 20th at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014; July 25th through 27th at La Colonia Park: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075; and August 1st through 3rd at the San Diego Botanic Garden: 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024 with show times at 5:30PM.
Photo Credit: Ben Cole
The Cast of HAMLET
Caroline Grace, Kai Bunyak, Bugz Baltzer, Steve Smith
Bugz Baltzer, Tessa Haubert, Kai Bunyak, Landon Friis, Tirzah Cisneros
Giavanna Adams, Kai Bunyak, Alice Price, Genevieve Tai, Keira Casey Photo by Ben Cole
Kai Bunyak, Bugz Baltzer
Kai Bunyak, Nicole Sample, Charlotte Larson
Kai Bunyak
