Photos: HAMLET At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present HAMLET, directed by: Benjamin Cole. See photos of the cast!

Performances are July 18th through 20th at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom: 3201 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, CA 92014; July 25th through 27th at La Colonia Park: 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach, CA 92075; and August 1st through 3rd at the San Diego Botanic Garden: 300 Quail Gardens Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024 with show times at 5:30PM.

Photo Credit: Ben Cole

The Cast of HAMLET

Caroline Grace, Kai Bunyak, Bugz Baltzer, Steve Smith

Bugz Baltzer, Tessa Haubert, Kai Bunyak, Landon Friis, Tirzah Cisneros

Giavanna Adams, Kai Bunyak, Alice Price, Genevieve Tai, Keira Casey Photo by Ben Cole

Kai Bunyak, Bugz Baltzer

Kai Bunyak, Nicole Sample, Charlotte Larson

Kai Bunyak

