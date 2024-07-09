Photos: First Look at WHITE by James Ijames At Langhorne Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



James Ijames’ White, a razor-sharp comedy on race, sex, and art is being presented at Langhorne Players.

Get a first look atphotos below!

Gus is an artist, but he’s not the type galleries or museums want to show anymore; a white dude. Determined to prove the worthlessness of identity politics, Gus hires Vanessa, a Black actress, to become Balkonaé Townsend, the diverse, public face of his exhibit. But as Balkonaé takes over, Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames’s White spins out of control into a “bold, outlandish, insightful, and exciting” (DC Theatre Arts) play. A sobering comedy with razor-sharp wit and a powerful message about privilege, sexism, and exploitation in the art world and beyond.

From the Director: “This play is such an exciting and challenging piece to work on because it feels so dangerous and subversive. Its humor opens the door for discussion of topics that normally feel off-limits. Like it or hate it, it’s one of those plays that you’ll be thinking about long after you’ve left the theater.”

It will be held at The Spring Garden Mill Theater in Tyler State Park, located on Route 332, 1440 Newtown-Richboro Rd., Newtown, PA, 18940. Opening on Friday, July 19th, with eleven performances (ending on Sunday, August 4th). Some weekday performances are available (See website for details). Special talk-back night on Sunday, 7/28.

