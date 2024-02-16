Photos: First Look at GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUE at Walnut Street Theatre

GROUCHO: A LIFE IN REVUE is now playing at Walnut Street Theatre. Check out all new photos below!

One hundred years ago, the legendary Marx Brothers performed their musical-comedy revue, I’LL SAY SHE IS, at Walnut Street Theatre. The engagement ran from June 4th through September 1st, 1923 and to this day holds the record for the Walnut’s longest running show. The following spring, after a national tour, the brothers returned to the Walnut for three weeks. On May 19th, 1924, two days after the Philadelphia closing, Groucho, Harpo, Chico, and Zeppo Marx debuted I’LL SAY SHE IS on Broadway.

Bringing Groucho to life as director and star of the show is Walnut favorite and lifelong Groucho devotee FRANK FERRANTE. Ferrante starred as Groucho in the show’s 1987 off-Broadway debut, marking the beginning of a decades-long career portraying the inimitable comedian.