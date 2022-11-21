Photos: Bucks County Playhouse Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Audiences relive one of the most magical nights in rock and roll history during Bucks County Playhouse's presentation of "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," the holiday version of the smash Broadway hit. Running now through January 1, 2023, the book is written by Colin Escott and it is directed by Hunter Foster, who starred in the original production of "Million Dollar Quartet" on Broadway. This new Christmas version is inspired by the imagined story of four music icons who gather for an all-night jam session.

On December 4, 1956, an unlikely quartet of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carol Perkins - all young artists in their 20s on the verge of superstardom - accidentally converged on Sun Records in Memphis. "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" imagines an all-night jam session, now reset as a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year! The gang takes the audience on a musical journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future. The show is jam-packed with some of the best rock'n'roll holiday hits of all time including "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Blue Christmas", "Jingle Bell Rock" and more! The show is performed live onstage by a cast of actors who play their own instruments.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, and producer Josh Fiedler are pleased to present "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, which will close out the 83rd Season at the Playhouse - the 10th since the reopening in 2012.

"After breaking Playhouse box office records with our production of 'Million Dollar Quartet' in 2018, we are bringing the boys back for a new holiday version of this musical that's perfect for the whole family," says Producing Director, Alexander Fraser. "No one knows this show better than Hunter Foster, the original "Sam Phillips" on Broadway. Having directed nearly a dozen shows for us, we're happy to have him back in the director's chair."

The Playhouse cast includes Joe Boover as Elvis Presley, Tyler Michael Breeding as Johnny Cash, Jason Cohen as Jerry Lee Lewis and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins. They are joined by Margaret Dudasik as Dyanne, Bart Shatto as Sam Phillips, James David Larson as Brother Jay Perkins and Tucker Cruz Marshall as Fluke. Guiliana Augello, Brian Michael Henry and Sam C. Jones round out the cast.

Josh Smith is Scenic Designer. Lighting Designer is Ryan O'Gara. Costume designer is Lauren T. Roark. Ashton Corey is Sound Designer. Sam Sherwood is Music Director. Pamela Edington is Production Stage Manager. Gregory Fletcher is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. There are special holiday performances on Wednesday, November 23 at 7:30 pm, Friday, November 25 at 2 pm, Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 pm, and Friday, December 23 at 2:00 pm. There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. The opening night performance is Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets to "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" are on sale now. Tickets start at $70; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org.