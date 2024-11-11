Photos: BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme (she/her) and Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) are coming back to town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Check out all new photos below!

Directed and produced by BenDeLaCreme, the 33-city tour will play 38 shows across the U.S. and Canada from November 7 - December 29 in major theaters.

This year’s holiday tour expands into new U.S. cities for the first time including Las Vegas, and notably the south in New Orleans, Houston, Charlotte, and Orlando.

Throughout the show’s 7-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have traveled through time a la ‘A Christmas Carol’ with a wacky multiversal twist, defeated AI overlords trying to replace them, battled it out to define the meaning of Christmas, got trapped in a meta world of their own creation through the lens of a Faustian nightmare, and explored post-Pandemic depression via a talking peppermint candy puppet. And that’s just a few of the show’s past plot lines. While there's no guessing as to what wild and unexpected directions this year's show will take audiences, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

Comments