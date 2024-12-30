Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Photo: Lynn Ahrens Visits ANASTASIA Cast at the Bucks County Playhouse

The production continues at Bucks County Playhouse through Sunday, January 5. 

By: Dec. 30, 2024
Tony award winning lyricist, Lynn Ahrens, visited the cast of Bucks County Playhouse’s production of “Anastasia: The Musical” after the matinee on Sunday, December 29. “Anastasia,” which Ahrens wrote with composer Stephen Flaherty and playwright Terrence McNally, continues at Bucks County Playhouse through Sunday, January 5. The playhouse production features choreography by Al Blackstone and direction by Eric Rosen. Check out a photo here! 

Lyda Jade Harlan who makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut, stars as Anya. She is joined by Mason Reeves as Dmitry, Erik Lochtefeld as Vlad, Roe Hartrampf as Gleb, Kate Marilley as Countess Lily, and Christine Toy Johnson as Dowager Empress. 

The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Set Design), Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (Co-Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Evan Zavada (Music Direction). Merrick Williams is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt, CSA. 

Photo credit: Tanner Lias

Photo: Lynn Ahrens Visits ANASTASIA Cast at the Bucks County Playhouse Image
Lynn Ahrens and the Anastasia Cast




