Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Presents 2022 Showcase With WRTI's Kevin Gordon, February 27

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI) presents their annual Showcase performance of all seven program ensemble divisions. The performance is hosted by Kevin Gordon of WRTI 90.1 and takes place on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.

In a special lobby performance, Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program (TUP) will be entertaining guests as they arrive. Some notable Tune Up Philly alumni will share how their experiences in the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra prepared them for future ensembles. TUP is the PYO Music Institute's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith. It focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under-resourced communities with opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum. Also performing in this lobby performance will be Pizzicato Players, PYOMI's newest ensemble for plucked string instruments.

PYOMI President and Music Director Louis Scaglione is thrilled to present the seventh annual Showcase this year. "It is very heartwarming to observe our student musicians perform together for this program. They demonstrate their dedication to music through this performance for friends, family and guests."

The Showcase includes the following ensembles and performances:

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO)

Louis Scaglione, Conductor

Program:

Dvorak - Carnival Overture

Tchaikovsky - Symphony No. 4 (fourth movement)

Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO)

Rosalind Erwin, Conductor

Program:

Borodin - Polovtsian Dance No. 17 from Prince Igor

Philadelphia Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO)

Kenneth Bean, Conductor

Program:

Beethoven - Egmont Overture

Verdi - Triumphal March from Aida

Bravo Brass

Paul Bryan, Conductor

Program:

Karg-Elert - Nun Danke alle Gott

Valmé: O Thou Who Camest From Above

Whitacre - Sing Gently

Mccall arr. Hoffman - O Sifuni Mungu

Prysm Strings

Gloria dePasquale, Conductor

Program:

Tchaikovsky - Serenade for Strings (first movement)

Prysm Strings Young Artists

Andrea Weber, Conductor

Program:

Mozart/arr. Dackow - Symphony No. 10 in G Major, K. 74 Finale

Tickets are available at kimmelculturalcampus.org/events-and-tickets.