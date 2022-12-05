Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra To Present Opening Concert Of The Season, December 18

Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), a program of the PYO Music Institute, returns to Perelman Theater at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. for a concert filled with storytelling.

There is more than meets the eye for this orchestra of talented young musicians ages 13-18 whose dedication shines through their ability to grasp very sophisticated music. The director and conductor, Maestra Rosalind Erwin, shares about the repertoire for this concert, "Each work tells a story through music. Danish composer Carl Nielsen depicts a sunrise and eventually sun setting in his Helios Overture; Aaron Copland's ballet Billy the Kid tells the story of the young 19th century old-West ne'er-do-well; and Tchaikovsky's epic tone poem depicts the two star-crossed lovers from Shakespeare's famous play."

Maestra Erwin looks forward to their opening concert of the 2022-2023 season, as she expresses this year's group contains very strong players. This Sunday matinee concert is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

To purchase tickets, contact Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices range from $10-$20.

Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra challenges advanced students through rehearsal and performance of sophisticated symphonic repertoire and through musical discipline. PYAO further provides the opportunity to achieve advanced ensemble proficiencies with a highly experienced professional conductor. PYAO students work with master teachers from The Philadelphia Orchestra in sectional rehearsals; have the opportunity to participate in an annual concerto competition; and perform in high profile professional venues throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, including the Perelman Theater and Verizon Hall at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Rosalind Erwin, a graduate of The New School of Music and Temple University, studied conducting with Joseph Barone, and was mentored by Ricardo Muti, Leonard Slatkin, and David Zinman. She is currently Music Director and Conductor of the Drexel University Symphony Orchestra, former Music Director of the Pottstown Symphony Orchestra, and has extensive experience conducting in Europe. She is a master teacher and is a highly sought-after clinician and guest conductor.

About the PYO Music Institute:The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute is the tri-state region's premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians, and one of the oldest and most highly regarded youth orchestra organizations in the United States. For 83 years, the PYO Music Institute has been providing professional-caliber musical experiences to young instrumentalists, while thrilling audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the globe.

The organization has nine programs: Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), Bravo Brass, Prysm Strings, Pizzicato Players, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO), Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band (PYSB), and Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program, an El Sistema-inspired program. Ranging in age from 5 to 21 years, the musicians of the PYO Music Institute are selected by competitive audition and come from a 70-mile radius of Philadelphia encompassing nearly 20 counties within Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through advanced orchestra repertoire, students are challenged to perform at professional levels, to strive for advanced musicianship, and to achieve superior technical, musical, and personal application. Former PYOMI musicians currently hold chairs in most of the top 20 professional orchestras in the United States, with 10 PYO alumni currently serving in The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Extraordinary artistic leadership is a hallmark of the PYO Music Institute. Adolph Sorian (1940-1941), J.W.F. Leman (1941-1952), William R. Smith (1952-1954), and Joseph Primavera (1954-2005) served as Music Directors, with Maestro Primavera having had the extraordinary distinction of being the longest-serving active conductor of any orchestra in the world. Louis Scaglione, appointed in 1997 by Maestro Primavera and the PYOMI Board of Trustees, continues the legacy of leadership, currently serving as the PYO Music Institute's President, CEO and Music Director.

For more information, please visit www.pyomusic.org.