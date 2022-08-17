Philadelphia Theatre Company Hires Married Couple Taibi Mager and Tyler Dobrowsky as Artistic Director

Philadelphia Theatre Company has announced a new duo on their artistic leadership team. Taibi Mager and Tyler Dobrowsky are a married couple who will assume the role of artistic director together.

Taibi Magar is an Egyptian-American director, based in New York, whose work is focused at the intersection of imagination and social justice. After all, if you can't imagine it, you can't fight for it. Because of this, her work is known for being visually and theatrically explosive, grounded in potent performances, and always fighting for the underdog.

She is a graduate of the Brown University MFA program. Most recently she directed Help (The Shed), Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Signature Theatre, Lortel-winning). Other NY credits include: Capsule by Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall (Under the Radar Festival/The Public Theater, co-directed with Tyler Dobrowsky) Blue Ridge starring Marin Ireland and The Great Leap starring BD Wong (Atlantic Theater Company); Is God Is (Soho Rep, 2018 Obie Award;) Master (The Foundry, NYT Critics Pick); and Underground Railroad Game (Ars Nova, NYT Critics Pick). She also premiered the new musicals Macbeth In Stride and l We Live In Cairo at A.R.T. Boston. Additionally, she is attached to developing the commercial theatrical adaptation of Wonder by Jill Furman (book by Bess Wohl, music and lyrics by A Great Big World). Regional: CTG, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, Alley Theatre, The Guthrie Theater, and Seattle Repertory Theatre, among others. International: Hamburg Festival, Edinburgh Festival, Malthouse Theatre (Melbourne), and Soho Theatre (London). Other: She is the recipient of a Stephen Sondheim Fellowship, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Fellowship, Public Theater Shakespeare Fellowship, and TFANA Actors and Director Project Fellowship. Taibi is an alumni of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab and a NYTW Usual Suspect.

She received an Obie Award in 2018 and the SDC Breakout Award in 2019. Taibi has directed and taught at many academic institutions, including University of the Arts, Juilliard, Fordham University, New York University and Brown University.

Tyler Dobrowsky is a theater director, producer, and educator. For over ten years, he worked at Trinity Repertory Company, a Tony Award-winning theater located in Providence, RI, as their Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Play Development, where he oversaw their education, community engagement, and artistic departments. While there he commissioned a number of writers and artists, such as George Brant, Charise Castro-Smith, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Miranda Rose Hall, Orlando Hernandez, James Ijames, Katie Pearl, Deb Salem Smith, Mark Valdez, Whitney White, Laurie Woolery, and Lauren Yee. Tyler also produced the stage adaptation of Mike Stanton's New York Times best-seller, The Prince of Providence, which became Trinity Rep's highest selling show of all time. Among his proudest accomplishments at Trinity Rep include co-founding YASI, Trinity Rep's summer camp for young people, and, working with Rebecca Noon, Marta Martinez, and Rhode Island Latino Arts to develop a free, bilingual, mobile theater program, Teatro en el Verano, which continues to bring bilingual theater to communities across Rhode Island. Favorite directing credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Little Shop of Horrors, and the world premiere of Into The Breeches at Trinity Rep, Macbeth in Stride at A.R.T.; The Big Meal and Morality Play at the Gamm Theater; Capsule for The Public's Under the Radar Festival; and working with the MFA students at PlayMakers/UNC and Asolo Rep/FSU. He has taught at Boston University, the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA program, NYU/Tisch, Rhode Island College, and a number of other colleges and universities. Most recently he was the Practitioner-in-Residence at Brown University's Swearer Center for Public Service, where he and his wife, Taibi Magar, collaborated with the City of Providence to direct and produce a community-infused public art project entitled "A Pageant for Providence," featuring over 100 local artists. Tyler studied history, theater, and Russian at Holy Cross and received his Masters in Urban Education Policy from Brown University.

Learn more about the company here.