Philadelphia School Of Circus Arts Presents Haunted Circus With Frights And Feats

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts (6452 Greene Street) presents playful frights and spooky entertainment during their annual Haunted Circus, running for Halloween Weekend on Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th. Come out and explore the dark and spooky path inside one of Mt. Airy's most mysterious and grand 100-year old properties. By day, the former home of St. Madeleine Sophie Church in West Mt. Airy is filled with laughter and joy of circus students learning new skills. By night, when the sun goes down, the spooky creatures come alive and enchant the dark hallways, cavernous classrooms and long-forgotten secret spaces. Get ready for a night of haunting and enchantment during this one-of-a-kind experience. The spooky path begins at 6:30pm when the path opens. After each path, hangout and dance while you wait for the PSCA Haunted Circus Student Showcase, plus games, and other fall fun. All ages are welcome. Youth tickets ($10) and adult tickets ($15) are available for purchase through https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5576724.



"Haunted Circus Mansion is one of Philly Circus's biggest annual events! Every year our students both adult and youth get excited about putting together fun, eerie, sometimes silly Halloween acts for the public. This year our haunted path is being done by our Youth Troupe - be prepared to see some spooky creatures!" said PSCA's Haunted Circus Mansion Coordinator Victoria Pirenoglu. "Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has a history of presenting some exciting Halloween shows. The building and grounds have so much character and personality, every year we are trying something new to add life to different parts of campus and create a different experience than the year before. We hope to see everyone out from our Mt. Airy and Germantown community, as well as families from around the region."



Haunted Circus Mansion invites you to embark on a dark and spooky journey through the 26,000 square feet school and sanctuary. To start the evening, the frights begin at 6:30pm. The path involves a 10 minute walk-through experience with a small group. Paths are only accessible by staircase. Groups will depart on the paths according to their timed tickets. For those that survive, they will find their way to the church Sanctuary, where a Halloween celebration awaits with drinks, entertainment, craft making and a haunted circus show. The show starts at 8pm with a fiery ending. There will also be special performances from local youth troupes.



The production team, made up of Rachel Lancaster, Victoria Pirenoglu, Elliot Gittelsohn, prioritized making the path and showcase of PSCA's students both spooky and artistically entertaining. "Haunted Circus Mansion lets our students showcase their talents and creativity outside of our classes."



Haunted Circus Mansion is open to kids and adults of all ages. Youth tickets are only $10.00 and adults are only $15. Tickets are valid for the path, the showcase performance, and seasonal activities. For tickets, or additional information about Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, visit phillycircus.com - if you dare! (Cue up the spooky music.)