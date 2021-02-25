Philadelphia Playwright Dave Ebersole Streams His Trilogy: THE CONFESSIONAL PLAYS

Playwright Dave Ebersole has teamed up with this diverse, talented group of actors from coast to coast, with the directorial and dramaturgical guidance of Bridget Dougherty, to bring virtual readings of these funny, queer, and optimistic plays.

"As a playwright you spend a lot of time waiting for other people to give you an opportunity to have your plays heard. Since COVID a lot of those walls have been removed. I realized I have a website, what's stopping me from presenting my own work without the permission of someone else? The answer is nothing."

All readings are pay what you decide.

ABSOLUTION: Available March 5- 11

Before Ric sends his partner to the great beyond, he's going to give him something he's never had before. Enter: Immaculata, She's charming, she's goofy, and she just might save them all...

Directed by Bridget Dougherty

Starring: Maria Barbieri Jarrell, Heather Ferrel, Christopher David Roche', Walter Hamilton McCready, John Barker.

CONTRITION: Available March 12 -18

Turner and Nevada are facing a dire crisis over the phone. At one end of the line Turner is fighting to stay conscious after a gunshot wound ... at the other end Nevada is beyond frantic trying to keep Turner awake until medical aid arrives. As time is slip-slipping away, the two begin to realize that they have more in common than they initially thought, and slowly this phone call turns into the most important happening in their lives ... in more ways than one!

Directed by Dave Ebersole

Starring: Laurie Jacobs, Julia Sims, Liz Wiest, Carlos Jiga, Robert Hibbs, Pierlisa Chiodo Steo

REDEMPTION: Available March 19- 25

Marco is a killer for hire. Joey is the petty crook in his crosshairs who'll do anything to save his skin, anything. But when these men realize they have more in common than they think, could they really escape a life of crime? Is it all a scam or something else entirely?

Will either one make it out alive or ....will they make it together?

Directed by Dave Ebersole

Starring: Sara Luciano, Richard Bradford, Joseph Cartagena Jr., Zan Christensen

Virtual Readings of Dave Ebersole's romantic crime comedies

March 5 -25

Daveebersole.com

Pay What You Decide

Recommended for 18 and over