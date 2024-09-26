Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians Will Perform at the Home of Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Local musicians from the Philadelphia Orchestra, including Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and other esteemed ensembles will return to The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library, for chamber concerts in 2024 and 2025.

Concerts at the College is a long-running, annual series of intimate performances in which the Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians ensemble personally selects the repertoire.

These events will be held in the grand Beaux-arts Mitchell Hall. Mitchell Hall is a venue known for its excellent acoustics and for world-class chamber music concerts.

October 21, 2024 - Dvorak Quintet Op. 97 in E flat “American” and Mendelssohn Viola Quintet in B Flat Op. 87

Musicians: William Polk, Marc Rovetti, Kerri Ryan, Burchard Tang, Priscilla Lee

Sponsored by: John Gottsch and Julia Haller & Peter Laibson and Ruth Laibson

December 16, 2024 - Vaughan Williams Quintet in D major (1898), Anna Weesner ”Light and Stone” (1999), and Brahms Horn Trio in E Flat Op.40

Musicians: Juliette Kang, Priscilla Lee, Ricardo Morales, Jeffrey Lang, Amy Yang

Sponsored by : George and Judy Wohlreich

January 24, 2025 - Special performance with Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians and Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Ravel String Quartet in F Major and Schumann Piano Quartet in E flat Op.47

Musicians: Marc Rovetti, Pierre Tourville, Udi Bar-David, Yannick Nézet Séguin, Daniel Han, David Nicastro

Sponsored by : John Gottsch and Julia Haller, Peter and Ruth Laibson, Tom and Pat Vernon, and George and Judy Wohlreich

March 10, 2025 - Britten Phantasy Quartet for Oboe and Strings Op. 29, Frank Bridge Trio for Two Violins and Viola (Rhapsody) 1928, and Beethoven String Quartet Op. 127

Musicians: Marc Rovetti, Willa Finck, Renard Edwards, John Koen, Hai-Ye Ni, Phillipe Tondre

Sponsored by: Tom and Pat Vernon

An hour-long reception with the musicians follows each concert and includes complimentary beer, wine, and light food, from Catering By Design. Tickets include the concert and reception.

Music for Food: Two Events - On November 18, 2024 and February 18, 2025 (link coming soon), “Music for Food”, a musician-led concert in which all of the proceeds go to The Sunday Love Project, comes to the College. For the last seven years, The Sunday Love Project has served approximately 2,000 meals a week to those experiencing homelessness

Musicians: Elizabeth Stewart, Joosep Reimaa, Marija Räisänen, Stergios Theodoridis

Repertoire:

String Quartet in F Major, Op. 50, No. 5, “The Dream”, Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Terra Memoria, Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023)

String Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters”, Leos Janáček (1854-1928)

November 18 tickets: https://musicforfood.net/concerts/erinys-quartet. February tickets available soon.

