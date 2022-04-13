People's Light to Present World Premiere of BAYARD RUSTIN INSIDE ASHLAND

People's Light will present Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland, the world premiere of a play with music inspired by the true story of West Chester, PA native Bayard Rustin. Chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington and openly gay Civil Rights activist, Bayard Rustin was nearly written out of the history books. This world premiere play soars with African-American spirituals and offers a glimpse into a transformative moment for young Rustin-his 1944 prison sentence in Ashland, Kentucky. While incarcerated and targeted for his sexuality, Rustin puts his faith in nonviolent resistance to the test, illuminating what it means to be branded a "troublemaker" within a system stacked against you.

People's Light Resident Director Steve H. Broadnax III (Mud Row, Skeleton Crew, The Mountaintop, Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man) and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy) bring audiences the latest work to emerge from our New Play Frontiers residency and commission program. Sponsors for Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland include Production Partner PNC Arts Alive, Individual Sponsors Nicole Sakowitz & Bill Pikounis, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Church Housing Corp. Tickets start at $45, including fees. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

As an activist and early champion of nonviolent protest, Bayard Rustin was a crucial yet marginalized figure of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. Prior to organizing the March on Washington, he was among those who assembled the first Freedom Rides in support of racial integration in 1947 and was arrested for his participation-one of 20 times he would be incarcerated throughout his career as an activist. Inspired by the pacifism and anti-colonial teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and his own Quaker beliefs, Rustin used these principles when serving as an advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would embrace and make these tenets of nonviolent activism famous. In spite of Rustin's foundational contributions to the movement, he found himself ostracized for being an openly gay man. Though Rustin's efforts during the Civil Rights Era were kept out of the spotlight, President Barack Obama later recognized Rustin's legacy by posthumously awarding him the Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Says writer and director Steve H. Broadnax III: "I am thrilled to be developing and premiering Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland at People's Light, so near to where Rustin grew up and was educated. Giving homage to an iconic gay man of color who paved the way for civil rights is invaluable and exciting. I look forward to sharing this story at People's Light as part of our exploring the breadth and vitality of Pennsylvania's rich cultural heritage."

During the New Play Frontiers development process, Broadnax saw that music would be a powerful narrative device to accompany Rustin's story and would further honor the activist's memory. Rustin himself was an accomplished singer who performed with notable musicians of the time, such as Josh White and Paul Robeson. In an act of reclamation, African-American Spirituals, sung acapella by the ensemble, are embedded into the play to dramatize Rustin's time in prison. Composer and lyricist Jason Michael Webb (Broadway: The Color Purple, Choir Boy) lends his talents as arranger for the spirituals and will also serve as Music Director for the production.

Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland premieres in the midst of a wave of new art celebrating the historical figure. Netflix is currently in production on the film Rustin, which will be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's company Higher Ground, directed by Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe, and will star Colman Domingo-another artist in the New Play Frontiers program whose play Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole (co-written with Patricia McGregor) had its world premiere during the 2017/2018 Season at People's Light.

"Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland is an ambitious portrait of a man who struggles to reconcile his private life, public purpose, faith, and art," says Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman. "We are proud that Bayard is a native son of Pennsylvania and are eager to spotlight his numerous contributions to our nation."

Bayard Rustin Inside Ashland features Reggie D. White (People's Light: The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Broadway: The Inheritance) in the titular role. Helen White (Spiritual Uprising) also returns to People's Light as a member of the ensemble. Making their People's Light acting debuts are Eunice Woods as Florence/Minister, Erik Raymond Johnson as Hagerman, Price Waldman as AJ Muste, David Watkins as Tennessee, and Jesse Corbin in the ensemble.

Returning designers include Intimacy and Fight Director Erik Raymond Johnson (Mud Row), Scenic Designer Michael Carnahan (Mud Row), Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole), Projection Designer Katherine Freer (The Mountaintop), and Sound Designer Curtis Craig (Mud Row, Skeleton Crew). Costume Designer Leigh Paradise makes her People's Light design debut, but has been with the costume department as Cutter/Draper since 2014, and served as Assistant Dramaturg for Nina Simone: Four Women. Deborah Teller (The Children, Dot) Stage Manages. Developed in partnership with Penn State University, Penn State professor and new works dramaturg Jeanmarie Higgins joins the artistic team as production dramaturg in her People's Light debut.

Steve H. Broadnax III Writer and Director

(He/him) People's Light: Associate Artistic Director. Director: America 2am, 20/20 Vision (Writer and Director, digital short film), Mud Row, Skeleton Crew, The Mountaintop. Theatre Includes: Thoughts of a Colored Man (Broadway), Katori Hall's 2021 Pulitzer Prize Première The Hot Wing King at The Signature Theatre, Lee Edward Colston's The First Deep Breath at Chicago's Victory Garden Theatre (Premiere and Winner of Jeff Awards Best New Work), Dominique Morisseau's Blood at the Root at the National Black Theatre (Winner of Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Theater Creator Award), and William Jackson Harper's Premiere Travisville at NYC Ensemble Studio. Ensemble Studio Theatre member and a Professor of Theatre at Penn State University; Co-Head of MFA Directing.

Jason Michael Webb Music Director and Arranger

(He/him) People's Light debut. Theatre Includes: Special Tony Award recipient and Drama Desk Award winner for outstanding vocal arrangements in Choir Boy (MTC). Music and Lyrics/Music Supervisor, Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare in the Park, The Public Theatre); Musical Director, The Color Purple (2016 Broadway Revival); Associate Musical Director, Broadway shows including Motown: The Musical, Leap of Faith, and Violet; Musical Director and Arranger/Adaptor, Disney's Frozen: Live at the Hyperion (Anaheim, CA). Other credits include: Music Director/Arranger for Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; Musical Director of six-time Grammy Award winners Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. His arrangement of BTC's "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" was featured at the 2013 inauguration of President Barack Obama. Film/Television Includes: Empire (Fox), Juanita (Netflix), The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox). Onstage pianist for artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Michael Bolton, Cece Winans, and Chaka Khan.

