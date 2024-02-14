Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's PLAY ON! Community Tour Presents A COMEDY OF ERRORS

"Play On!" Community Tour presents The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare, directed by Jessica Bedford from May 31 to June 16.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival's "Play On!" Community Tour brings free performances of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors to libraries, parks, and community centers all over the region.

The Comedy of Errors follows the entertaining escapades of two sets of identical twins separated at birth and residing in the same town. Mistaken identities make for hilarious complications until chaos gives way to clarity, and mayhem to mirth, when brother is reunited with brother and a town turned upside-down is turned right-side up again.