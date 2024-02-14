Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival To Host Its 2nd Annual Community Day This July

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival will host its 2nd annual Community Day event on Saturday, July 6, 2023.

The event will take place on the Center Valley campus of DeSales University in front of the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts.

PSF's Community Day will celebrate the arts as well as the many local organizations that provide invaluable services to this community.

"We are excited to collaborate and partner with local businesses to present a day full of fun, food, live performances, and more for the entire family," says Jason King Jones Artistic Director.