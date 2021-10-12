Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pennsylvania Ballet Rebrands as Philadelphia Ballet; Announces 2021-22 Season

pixeltracker

The season kicks off on December 10 with The Nutcracker.

Oct. 12, 2021  
Pennsylvania Ballet Rebrands as Philadelphia Ballet; Announces 2021-22 Season

The Pennsylvania Ballet has renamed itself as the Philadelphia Ballet, and will launch its new season in December. The season kicks off on December 10 with The Nutcracker.

The company has assembled a 2021/2022 season that encompasses everything that makes ballet an enduring and beloved art form: from sweeping productions that will take your breath away to intimate and emotional performances that will move you deeply; from wonderous journeys into fantastical worlds to precise and meticulous displays of discipline and athleticism; this season is the Ballet's love letter to dance.

Learn more about the full season and purchase tickets at https://philadelphiaballet.org/2021-2022-season/.

Check out the full season lineup below!

The Nutcracker
December 10th - 31st, 2021, Academy of Music

New Works For a New World
Feb 3-12, 2022, Perelman Theater

Swan Lake
March 3-13, 2022, Academy of Music

Bold, Brilliant, Balanchine
March 17th-20, 2022, Academy of Music

Hands Van Manen's Humankind
May 12-15th, 2022, Academy of Music


Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen

From This Author Stephi Wild