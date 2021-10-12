Pennsylvania Ballet Rebrands as Philadelphia Ballet; Announces 2021-22 Season

The Pennsylvania Ballet has renamed itself as the Philadelphia Ballet, and will launch its new season in December. The season kicks off on December 10 with The Nutcracker.

The company has assembled a 2021/2022 season that encompasses everything that makes ballet an enduring and beloved art form: from sweeping productions that will take your breath away to intimate and emotional performances that will move you deeply; from wonderous journeys into fantastical worlds to precise and meticulous displays of discipline and athleticism; this season is the Ballet's love letter to dance.

Learn more about the full season and purchase tickets at https://philadelphiaballet.org/2021-2022-season/.

Check out the full season lineup below!

The Nutcracker

December 10th - 31st, 2021, Academy of Music



New Works For a New World

Feb 3-12, 2022, Perelman Theater



Swan Lake

March 3-13, 2022, Academy of Music



Bold, Brilliant, Balanchine

March 17th-20, 2022, Academy of Music



Hands Van Manen's Humankind

May 12-15th, 2022, Academy of Music