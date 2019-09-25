Pennsylvania Ballet Opens 2019-2020 Season With DON QUIXOTE

Pennsylvania Ballet's new season commences with Artistic Director Angel Corella's re-staging of the comedic classic, Don Quixote. Presented by Independence Blue Cross, performances run October 10-20 at the Academy of Music.

"I am thrilled to bring Don Quixote back to our repertoire. This ballet is so special to me. It not only requires an extreme amount of stamina and excellent character portrayal from our dancers, but it was the first full-length ballet that I staged with Pennsylvania Ballet," said Angel Corella. "It's a joy to bring my own experiences and a level of authenticity to this production that I know the audience will love."

Driven by the desire to seek his Dulcinea, or ideal woman, Don Quixote opens in Sevilla, Spain to Quixote's quest alongside squire Sancho Panza to find his perfect woman. This journey leads the pair to a village where Quixote finds himself entangled in a romantic comedy featuring Kitri's relationship with her true love Basilio and the man with whom her father has arranged for her to wed, Gamache. This comical ballet follows the entertaining escapades of Quixote as he realizes the love between Kitri and Basilio and helps to keep them together.

Don Quixote is filled with humor, romance and lively Spanish-style dancing that is perfect for audience members of all ages. Corella's re-staging features the classic choreography of Marius Petipa and the energetic music of Ludwig Minkus. This high-energy score and dancing effortlessly reflects the spirited personality of Kitri and heroic deeds of Don Quixote.

Don Quixote opens Thursday, October 10 at the Academy of Music at 240 South Broad St. Purchase tickets online at paballet.org or call Ticket Philadelphia at 215-893-1999. Ticket prices range from $35 to $159.

Performances at the Academy of Music

Learn what goes into prepping for Don Quixote from a leading dancer during "Conversations with Pennsylvania Ballet" on Monday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia City Institute Library at 19th and Locust Street. This event is part of a season-long series of conversations before each production and is free and open to the public.





