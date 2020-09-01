Penn State Dance Companies Work to Adapt to the New Normal

The university is suspending all in-person gatherings until September 7.

Dance organizations at Penn State are beginning to adjust to the new normal, as they return to rehearsals with COVID-compliant guidelines in place, Daily Collegian reports.

The university is suspending all in-person gatherings until September 7, including public or private meetings, events, programs or activities.

Rêve Dance Company has begun to make new plans for the fall semester.

"We're still trying to figure out how practices work," said Rayna Miller, the president of the dance company. "I hope things can go back to normal - not normal, but the new normal."

Vole, a dance club on campus, is also working to adapt its practices for the fall semester.

Volé members plan to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and feet when arriving at practices and keep the windows open. In addition, no more than 10 to 15 people are allowed at practices.

Kelsey Wolf, president of Dance Alliance, said the club will make sure no dancers have symptoms before in-person rehearsals and meetings. The club will also enforce social distancing, and will separate the 25 members into smaller groups during rehearsals.

"I'm trying to make the most of everything... despite the challenges we're facing," Wolf said.

However, the Chinese Classical Dance Club has canceled all practices and rehearsals for the fall semester.

"A lot of the members are in China now," said Mozhu Zhao, the secretary of the organization. "[But] we're still welcome to new members."

"Social media is the only way we can be active now," Zhao said. "Last year, we had a showcase planned last spring, but I don't think that's going to be happening either."

Caliente! Dance Team is planning on conducting fully virtual meetings. In addition to these virtual meetings, it will also send out a weekly newsletter, including videos of dances that members will be required to familiarize themselves with during the semester.

Read more on Daily Collegian.

