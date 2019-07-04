Patti LaBelle Honored by City of Philadelphia with Street Naming Dedication

City of Philadelphia and Welcome America, Inc. commemorated LaBelle's incredible career with a commemorative street sign.

WHO: Patti LaBelle

Jim Kenney, Mayor, City of Philadelphia

Michael DelBene, President & CEO, Welcome America, Inc.

Mark Squilla, District 1 Councilman, City of Philadelphia

Kenyatta Johnson, District 2 Councilman, City of Philadelphia

Patty Jackson, Host, WDAS-FM

WHAT: Welcome America, Inc., in parternship with the City of Philadelphia, celebrated R&B's living legend Patti LaBelle with a street naming dedication, renaming the block of Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Streets to Patti LaBelle Way. The ceremony took place on the southwest corner of Broad and Spruce Street where LaBelle made an apperance to accept this honor and signed her commemorative sign for the city. Hosted by Patty Jackson of iHeartRadio's 105.3 WDAS-FM, Michael DelBene, Welcome America Inc. President and CEO, along with city dignitaries, commemorates LaBelle's incredible career with a commemorative street sign which was signed by her on stage. LaBelle also sang the opening of her hit song "Love, Need and Want You" for fans before exiting the stage.

Following the ceremony, the celebration continued at The Kimmel Center's Great American Party on the Plaza with festival activities, live Broadway performances, Hamiltunes sing-a-longs, the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers and more from the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts' world renowned talent.

WHY: Patti LaBelle is a success story of Philadelphia's performing arts community and continues her legacy as an inspiration for future generations of local artists. The street renaming recognizes LaBelle's illustrious career and determination, rising from her local church's choir to international acclaim as a two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B icon. Throughout her successful music career, LaBelle has also made a name for herself as an activist, as an advocate for causes including adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS and more. The Wawa Welcome America festival is proud to celebrate LaBelle with the addition of Patti LaBelle Way to the city grid, recalling her legacy for years to come as a landmark that will be revered by visitors and locals alike. award winning group Earth, Wind & Fire, and raised over $7 million. Previous talent has included Carole King, Jim Gaffigan, Lionel Richie, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Hudson and more.

