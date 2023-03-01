Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PYO Music Institute Presents Bravo Brass In A BLAST FROM THE PAST—MUSIC OF THE RENAISSANCE

The ensemble will take a musical tour of Western Europe in the late 16th century by performing music of the Renaissance.

Mar. 01, 2023  
PYO Music Institute Presents Bravo Brass In A BLAST FROM THE PAST—MUSIC OF THE RENAISSANCE

Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI), performs "A Blast from the Past", on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 3 p.m. in Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 West Broad Street in Burlington, New Jersey. The ensemble will take a musical tour of Western Europe in the late 16th century by performing music of the Renaissance.

Paul Bryan, Conductor of Bravo Brass explains, "The Renaissance was a period of extraordinary discovery. Many rhythmic, textural, and instrumental aspects of music that are commonplace today originated during the late 16th and early 17th centuries. Preparing for our March concerts has given Bravo Brass students the opportunity to see the beginnings of much of the music we know now." The program will feature pieces written by composers from different countries including England, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Repertoire highlights of the program include Galliard Battaglia composed by German composer Samuel Scheidt; A Toye composed by English composer Giles Farnaby; and, Sonata Octavi Toni composed by Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli.

The performance is free and open to the public. Goodwill offerings are welcome. For more information about the concert, please call 215-545-0502 or visit www.pyomusic.org.

Bravo Brass, the only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country and under the direction of Paul Bryan, offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area. In addition to the opportunity to showcase their talents through multiple live performances throughout the year, members have distinguished themselves and gained acceptance to some of the most competitive and prestigious institutions for music and higher learning around the globe. Paul Bryan serves as an administrator at the Curtis Institute of Music. An accomplished trombonist and teacher, he also holds positions as Conductor of the West Chester University Symphony Orchestra, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Wind Ensemble, and a faculty member at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance.

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute is the tri-state region's premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians, and one of the oldest and most highly regarded youth orchestra organizations in the United States. For 83 years, the PYO Music Institute has been providing professional-caliber musical experiences to young instrumentalists, while thrilling audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and across the globe.

The organization has nine programs: Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), Bravo Brass, Prysm Strings, Pizzicato Players, Philadelphia Youth Jazz Orchestra (PYJO), Philadelphia Youth Symphonic Band (PYSB), and Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program, an El Sistema-inspired program. Ranging in age from 5 to 21 years, the musicians of the PYO Music Institute are selected by competitive audition and come from a 70-mile radius of Philadelphia encompassing nearly 20 counties within Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Through advanced orchestra repertoire, students are challenged to perform at professional levels, to strive for advanced musicianship, and to achieve superior technical, musical, and personal application. Former PYOMI musicians currently hold chairs in most of the top 20 professional orchestras in the United States, with 12 PYO alumni currently serving in The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Extraordinary artistic leadership is a hallmark of the PYO Music Institute. Adolph Sorian (1940-1941), J.W.F. Leman (1941-1952), William R. Smith (1952-1954), and Joseph Primavera (1954-2005) served as Music Directors, with Maestro Primavera having had the extraordinary distinction of being the longest-serving active conductor of any orchestra in the world. Louis Scaglione, appointed in 1997 by Maestro Primavera and the PYOMI Board of Trustees, continues the legacy of leadership, currently serving as the PYO Music Institute's President, CEO and Music Director.

For more information, please visit www.pyomusic.org.


