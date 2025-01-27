News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PHILLY FLIGHTS: A MID-WINTER MINI SOLO FEST Comes to Center City

The festival runs February 20 - 23.

By: Jan. 27, 2025
PHILLY FLIGHTS: A MID-WINTER MINI SOLO FEST Comes to Center City Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This February, three independent artists - Chris Davis, Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez, and Izzy Sazak -  will come together to share their solo performances at the historic Plays and Players Theatre. Whether you're looking for ballerinas, cowboys, witches, or just some good old-fashioned storytelling - this mini-festival has something for everyone.

LATEST NEWS

Née Danse/Theatre Will Perform AN UNFINISHED HERSTORY
Settlement Music School Renames Germantown Branch For Philadelphia Arts Leader Peter A. Benoliel
Open Stage To Present HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH
Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER to be Presented at Walnut Street Theatre

Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino mixes dance and storytelling in a 50-minute comedy show that proves change is always possible; no matter what your age. Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's She Was A Conquistawhore is a bawdy poetic solo show examining cultural wounds as personal afflictions in a world where vaginas can grow up to be cowboys. Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch blends clown with original lore, to create a performance that is part anti-imperialist fantasy fiction, part stand-up, and all queer witchy sass. 

So, what are you waiting for? Come in from the cold and grab a drink at Quig's Pub before warming your heart with the magic only live theatre can provide. 

Running February 20th - 23rd in the third floor Skinner Studio, Tickets are $20 per show. Once you purchase tickets to your first show - you'll receive $5 off code for another Mid-Winter Solo Fest of your choice! 

Philly Flights Full Mini-Fest Schedule: 

Thurs. Feb. 20 at 7pm: Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino

Fri. Feb. 21 at 7pm: Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's Conquistawhore

Sat. Feb. 22 at 7pm: Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch 

Sat. Feb. 22 at 9pm: Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's Conquistawhore 

Sun. Feb. 23 at 12pm: Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch 

Sun. Feb. 23 at 2pm: Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos