PHILLY FLIGHTS: A MID-WINTER MINI SOLO FEST Comes to Center City

This February, three independent artists - Chris Davis, Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez, and Izzy Sazak - will come together to share their solo performances at the historic Plays and Players Theatre. Whether you're looking for ballerinas, cowboys, witches, or just some good old-fashioned storytelling - this mini-festival has something for everyone.

Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino mixes dance and storytelling in a 50-minute comedy show that proves change is always possible; no matter what your age. Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's She Was A Conquistawhore is a bawdy poetic solo show examining cultural wounds as personal afflictions in a world where vaginas can grow up to be cowboys. Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch blends clown with original lore, to create a performance that is part anti-imperialist fantasy fiction, part stand-up, and all queer witchy sass.

So, what are you waiting for? Come in from the cold and grab a drink at Quig's Pub before warming your heart with the magic only live theatre can provide.

Running February 20th - 23rd in the third floor Skinner Studio, Tickets are $20 per show. Once you purchase tickets to your first show - you'll receive $5 off code for another Mid-Winter Solo Fest of your choice!

Philly Flights Full Mini-Fest Schedule:

Thurs. Feb. 20 at 7pm: Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino

Fri. Feb. 21 at 7pm: Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's Conquistawhore

Sat. Feb. 22 at 7pm: Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch

Sat. Feb. 22 at 9pm: Rachel O'Hanlon-Rodriguez's Conquistawhore

Sun. Feb. 23 at 12pm: Izzy Sazak's Tiny Witch

Sun. Feb. 23 at 2pm: Chris Davis' 40 Year Old Ballerino

Comments