PCS Theater Presents KIDS SING BROADWAY

PCS Theater will present Kids Sing Broadway, a spectacular showcase of young talent featuring performances by:

Ada Marano

Alyssa DiBenedetto

Aubrey Cianelli

Avery Zhang

Bran Hedges

Claire Hutton

Zoe Reisman

Concetta Truitt

Isabella Box

Jacob Sturgis

Julia Mercedes Heuman

Kathryn Kudrick

Maggie McDermott

Isla Reisman

Noelle Vicks

Olivia Abrams

Piper Attas

Quinn Shiflet

Saajan Lakhani

Simone Orlando

Kalinda Howard

The production is directed by Holly Kelly Farella, choreographed by Kaity Levesque, and produced by Anne Marie Scalies. Kids Sing Broadway features Broadway songs sung by kids, meant for kids, and kids with big Broadway dreams.

Performance Details:

Thursday, July 25th: PCS Theater is partnering with Darlington Arts Center and Concord Township for a FREE concert at Smithbridge Road Park at 7 PM. Enjoy this open-air theater experience and bring a blanket or chair for a delightful evening under the stars.

Friday, July 26th: The performance returns to PCS Theater's home stage in Swarthmore for a special fundraising event. Show starts at 7 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. PCS Theater's main stage is a 300-seat, fully accessible, air-conditioned theater. Tickets can be purchased at pcstheater.org.

Music and theater play a crucial role in children's development and in building a strong community. Participation in the arts helps children develop confidence, creativity, and teamwork skills. It also enhances their ability to express themselves and fosters a sense of belonging. For the community, events like Kids Sing Broadway provide opportunities for connection, cultural enrichment, and support for the arts.

Join an inspiring showcase that celebrates the joy of musical theater and the incredible talent of our local youth. Don't miss this chance to support our young performers and enjoy an evening of Broadway hits!

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater (Players Club of Swarthmore), an all-volunteer organization now in its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.

