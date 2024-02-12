PCS Theater Presents DONNA ORBITS THE MOON For A Limited Six-Night Run

PCS Theater has announced the upcoming limited six-night run of "Donna Orbits the Moon," a captivating theatrical experience that promises to take audiences on a celestial journey of self-discovery. The production, set to run from February 23 to March 2, will unfold on the Second Stage of PCS Theater, offering an intimate setting for this thought-provoking play.

In "Donna Orbits the Moon," audiences will be introduced to Donna (Annette Devitt), a loving mother, devoted wife, and a familiar face to all the bake sale planners in town. However, something is amiss, and Donna finds herself feeling spacey without a clear understanding of why. Therapy is off the table, and church is an unlikely confidant for her distress.

As Donna embarks on a journey through space and time, guided by an unexpected voice, she strives to break free from her gravitational pull and discover the secrets that will help her land. The play, written by Ian August and directed by the talented Suki, Madame Director, explores themes of healing, redemption, and love.

Annette Devitt, in the role of Donna, makes her debut on the PCS Theater stage. With over 20 years of experience in community theater, primarily in Southern New Jersey, Annette brings a wealth of talent and passion to the character.

Suki, Madame Director, says of “Donna Orbits the Moon”, "Everyone has something they either don't like to think about or haven't wanted to confront in their lives. And although most people don't have experiences quite like Donna's, we all still have our own special ways of avoiding, or eventually facing, those things which cause us to feel untethered. Ian August has said that he writes with the intention of telling stories of healing, redemption, and love. It has been our intention as a team to bring that same energy to Donna and her story."

Ian August is a renowned playwright, founding member of the Witherspoon Circle, and an active participant in the ATG PlayLab and PlayPenn's playwriting workshop, The Foundry. Residing at a New Jersey boarding school with his husband and three cherished cats, August's contributions to the local theater community have left an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary playwriting. His latest work, "Donna Orbits the Moon," promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of healing, redemption, and love.

Event Details:

Don't miss "Donna Orbits the Moon" at PCS Theater. Tickets are available now, and with only six nights to experience this cosmic journey, be sure to secure your seats for an unforgettable evening of theater. Visit pcstheater.org for ticket information and reservations.

Photo: Rehearsal Photos of Annette Devitt as Donna in "Donna Orbits the Moon"