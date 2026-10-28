PAW PATROL LIVE! A MIGHTY ADVENTURE Will Return to Philadelphia

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Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure.' The latest live stage show takes fans on a super-powered adventure inspired by PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the 2023 box office hit produced by Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Audiences will join the 'PAW-some' pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and 'bark-loads' of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!

PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+ and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Early access to PAW Patrol Live! tickets begin Wednesday, Oct. 28 by signing up for the Tail Mail mailing list at www.pawpatrollive.com.

PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the 'PAW-some-est' street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

'A Mighty Adventure' marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 7 million people, providing families in over 50+ countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theatre experiences.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 13 Hrs 44 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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