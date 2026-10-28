Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
PAW PATROL LIVE! A MIGHTY ADVENTURE Will Return to Philadelphia
The fourth touring production in the PAW PATROL LIVE! series will perform at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure.' The latest live stage show takes fans on a super-powered adventure inspired by PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the 2023 box office hit produced by Spin Master Entertainment in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Paramount Pictures. Audiences will join the 'PAW-some' pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and 'bark-loads' of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering!
PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' is based on the top rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+ and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Early access to PAW Patrol Live! tickets begin Wednesday, Oct. 28 by signing up for the Tail Mail mailing list at www.pawpatrollive.com.
PAW Patrol Live! 'A Mighty Adventure' follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the 'PAW-some-est' street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!
'A Mighty Adventure' marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 7 million people, providing families in over 50+ countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theatre experiences.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein
The Keswick Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
Branford Marsalis & Dianne Reeves: Celebrate John Coltrane
Zellerbach Theatre (2/05-2/05)
|
Cirque Éloize: ID EVOLUTION
Zellerbach Theatre (1/23-1/23)
|
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (90-Minute Version)
Town & Country Players (10/30-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
You Are Mine
Venice Island Performing Arts Center (11/20-11/21)
|
The Book of Mormon
Forrest Theatre (1/26-1/31)
|
Rent
Old Academy Players (11/06-11/22)
|
"YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU"
ActorsNET of Bucks County (10/16-11/01)
|
Be Here Now
Old Academy Players (1/08-1/24)
|
I'm Not Rappaport
Spotlight Theatre (11/13-11/22)