MISERY to Extend Run at Hedgerow Theatre Company

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Due to popular demand, Rose Valley-based Hedgerow Theatre Company (Hedgerow) (64 Rose Valley Road, Media, PA 19063) has extended its presentation of Stephen King's Misery, adapted by William Goldman, through November 7, adding four more performances. Presented in Hedgerow's 100-seat theater, housed in an atmospheric 19th-century grist mill, the production has been met with glowing praise from audiences and critics alike. Broad Street Review hailed Misery as 'a cresting symphony of surprising jump scares' that had audiences 'on the edge of their seat to see what will happen next.' Directed by Catharine Slusar, the stage adaptation of the riveting horror classic features Philadelphia-based actors Emma Gibson, Bruce Graham, and Kevin J. McCann returning to the Hedgerow stage.

Stephen King released his novel Misery in 1987, which became an instant hit with readers and reached number four on the New York Times bestseller list. In 1990, the novel was adapted into the iconic film directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. The film ranks as one of the best adaptations of King's work among critics and horror fans alike, and earned Bates an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Wilkes. Goldman eventually adapted his own screenplay of Misery to the stage, which premiered at Bucks County Playhouse in 2012 before making its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2015 with Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf in the lead roles.

Misery begins with successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon (Graham) waking from a devastating car crash in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes (Gibson), his rescuer and self-proclaimed 'number one fan.' Convinced that God brought Paul into her life for a reason, Annie sees his recovery as her calling. When she discovers he has killed off her beloved Misery Chastain in his latest manuscript, she becomes determined to help him correct what she believes is a terrible mistake and restore the character who means so much to her. But as her devotion gives way to increasingly controlling demands, Paul realizes that his rescuer has no intention of letting him go. Suspenseful and darkly entertaining, Misery unfolds as an unsettling battle of wills in which the boundaries between care and control dissolve, and Paul must write as if his life depends on it.

'Leaning fully into spooky season, Misery offers a thrilling launch to a new year of memorable work on our historic stage,' said Marcie Bramucci, Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. 'It's incredibly exciting to welcome Bruce Graham, Emma Gibson, and Kevin J. McCann back to Hedgerow under the expert direction of Catharine Slusar, bringing their wit, depth, and fearlessness to this gripping examination of fandom and devotion. This searing work explores the complicated ways our deepest passions and ambitions can uplift us or lead to our undoing. Onstage in our intimate, atmospheric venue, this tension runs deep and unfolds at close range.'

To bring Stephen King's psychological thriller to life, Hedgerow welcomes award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and actor Bruce Graham as the tortured romance novelist Paul Sheldon and British actor, playwright, and director Emma Gibson as his biggest fan-turned captor, Annie Wilkes. Audiences will remember Graham as both the playwright and star of Hedgerow's 2023 production of The Philly Fan, and his numerous regional acting credits include Time Stands Still (Act II Playhouse, 2012), Moonlight and Magnolias (Eagle Theatre, 2018), and One Man, Two Guvnors (Delaware Theatre Company, 2023). An accomplished playwright, he earned consecutive Barrymore Awards for Best New Play for Something Intangible (2009) and Any Given Monday (2010). Gibson returns to Hedgerow after appearing as Lucy in Beginners (2020) and directing The New Electric Ballroom (2023), the U.S. premiere of Stef Smith's Nora: A Doll's House (2024) and Fly Me to the Moon (2025). Her work spans London's West End, the Edinburgh Festival, and Philadelphia stages, with local credits including A Slow Air at Inis Nua and The Country with her company, Tiny Dynamite.

Joining Gibson and Graham is Philadelphia actor Kevin J. McCann as Sheriff Buster, who previously performed in Hedgerow's 2024 production of Endlings, with additional credits at Philadelphia Artists' Collective, EgoPo Classic Theatre, and New Light Theatre. Making his Hedgerow debut as McCann's understudy is Tommy Mayes, who will appear for two performances during the run.

Leading Hedgerow's production of Misery is Catharine Slusar, a celebrated Philadelphia-based director, actor, and Associate Professor and Director of Theater on the Theresa Helburn Chair of Drama at Bryn Mawr College. She has directed at InterAct Theater (The Climb), The Off Center in Staunton, Virginia (Dad's Original Tangy BBQ Sauce), GerArt Gallery in Atlanta (Juliet & Romeo: Reversed), and many productions at Bryn Mawr College (The Wolves, Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play, John Proctor is the Villain). She is a member of Actors' Equity Association and has performed at InterAct, Theater Exile, Arden Theatre Company, Delaware Theater Company, FringeArts, Lantern Theater Company, People's Light, Walnut Street Theater, Act 2, and Bristol Riverside Theatre. Outside of Philadelphia, Slusar has acted in New York City, Minneapolis, Connecticut, Michigan, Russia, and Norway. She is the recipient of the F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Artists, a Barrymore Award for Best Actress, multiple Barrymore nominations, and an Independence Fellowship.

Slusar heads the production's creative team, featuring Scenic Designer Stephen Wisely (The World According to Snoopy), Sound Designer Lucas Fendlay, Costume Designer Georgia Evans (The New Electric Ballroom), Props Designer Liz McDonald, Hedgerow's Resident Lighting Designer and Barrymore Award-winner Lily Fossner (Little Women), Technical Direction Pat Ahearn, Fight Director Terri McIntyre (The Plowman), and Weaponry and effects by Sean McGarry. The crew also includes Stage Manager Aster Pasternak, Assistant Stage Manager Sophia Bush.

TICKET INFORMATION

Hedgerow's presentation of Misery has been extended through Sunday, November 7, and is recommended for audiences aged 16 or older for adult language and themes, physical and psychological violence, weaponry, and gruesome effects. The production has an estimated runtime of 95 minutes with no intermission.

Single tickets are available for $25 to $40, plus a $5 service fee. Patrons can also choose from six subscription packages offering tickets to all four of Hedgerow's upcoming Mainstage season. Subscribers enjoy early access to tickets, premium seating, and free ticket exchanges, with savings of up to 35% off the regular ticket price. Single tickets and subscriptions can be purchased from Hedgerow's website. To contact Hedgerow Theatre, call 610-565-4211 or e-mail company@hedgerowtheatre.org.

ACCESSIBILITY

Hedgerow Theatre strives to be an inclusive and welcoming space for all individuals through special performances. American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances on Sunday, October 25, at 2 p.m., featuring interpreters provided by HandsUP Productions.

Hedgerow audiences can enjoy greater flexibility with captioning through Watch Word Live with smart glasses, which offer immersive, real-time captioning for live theater. The revolutionary technology enables the glasses to display a synchronized transcript of the play directly on the lenses, customizable for user comfort. Watch Word Live with smart glasses is available for all remaining performances of Misery. Glasses inventory is limited, so Hedgerow recommends reserving them in advance by emailing company@hedgerowtheatre.org or calling the box office at 610-565-4211.

Misery also includes Audio Description on Saturday, October 24, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, November 1, at 2 p.m., offering a live audio commentary describing the production's visual elements provided by Nicole Sardella, benefiting individuals who are blind or have low vision. Hedgerow provides individual headsets upon request, which can be reserved in advance. A guided sensory tour will be available 45 minutes prior to curtain for both shows, which includes a hands-on introduction for patrons to certain key props, scenic and/or costume elements, and experience actor voices in advance. Inventory is limited, so we encourage patrons to contact the box office early to ensure availability and make a reservation for the sensory tour or request a complimentary headset for live audio description.

ABOUT HEDGEROW THEATRE COMPANY

A professional non-profit theatre situated in picturesque Rose Valley just outside Philadelphia, Hedgerow Theatre Company celebrates a century of rich and storied programming. It is known for producing powerful and intimate works in its atmospheric, 100-seat theater, housed in a 19th-century grist mill-turned. Hedgerow Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, is part of Rose Valley's Historic District, and is dedicated to providing cultural enrichment, engaging entertainment, and training in theatre arts and management since 1923. It connects with the surrounding community through summer children's programming, off-site residencies, and annual holiday programming. The company offers extensive educational programs through theatre school and touring programs and provides performance, technical, and theatre management opportunities and training in a close-knit and mutually supportive environment. For more information, please visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org.

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