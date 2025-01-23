Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER to be Presented at Walnut Street Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walnut Street Theatre will present Noël Coward’s classic comedy HAY FEVER as part of their 216th season of dreams. The show begins previews on February 11, opens February 19, and runs through March 9.

From Noël Coward, the master of elegant comedy, HAY FEVER. Judith Bliss, the once glittering star of the London stage, is still enjoying life with more than a little high drama and the occasional big scene. To spice up her weekend, she invites a young admirer to join her in the country, but her novelist husband and two children also have the same idea, and their unassuming visitors are thrown into a living melodrama. Misjudged meetings, secret seductions and scandalous revelations run riot at the most eccentric of all house parties. This delightful comedy will have you sneezing with laughter!

HAY FEVER premiered in London’s West End in 1925 and quickly became a hallmark of British theatre. Inspired by Coward’s stay at the home of actress Laurette Taylor, the play showcases Coward’s signature wit and mastery of comedic dialogue. Widely celebrated for its elegant humor, HAY FEVER solidified Coward’s reputation as one of the leading playwrights of his time. Over the decades, the play has enjoyed numerous revivals on stages around the world, earning its status as a timeless classic in the theatrical canon. WST’s production is a proud partner of The Noël Coward Foundation’s Anniversary Celebration, as part of celebrating 125 years of Noël Coward.

Directing this production is Bill Van Horn, who appeared as Santa is ELF The Broadway Musical earlier this season. Van Horn’s recent Walnut Mainstage productions as director include Sherlock Holmes- The Adventure of the Speckled Band, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Peter and the Starcatcher, Around the World in 80 Days, and The Glass Menagerie.

Portraying the famed Bliss family matriarch, Judith, is Walnut veteran Alicia Roper (Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit). Judith’s husband, David Bliss, is portrayed by Dan Olmstead (Popcorn Falls); BRANDON O’ROURKE (Edward Albee's Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and ANNA BAILEY (Edward Albee's Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) play Judith’s adult children: the artistic Simon and quick-witted Sorel, respectively, and round out the Bliss family.

Filling in the world around the eccentric Bliss family is Clara, the family’s reluctant housekeeper, portrayed by Charlotte Northeast (An Ideal Husband), as well as the various invited guests. JARED CALHOUN portrays Judith’s guest, Sandy, in his Walnut Mainstage debut and Patricia Noonan also makes her Walnut debut as Myra, the sophisticated and sharp-tongued guest of David. Rounding out the cast is Ellie Mooney (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical) as sweet and timid flapper Jackie, and Harry Smith (And Then There Were None) as Sorel Bliss’ guest, Richard Greatham. Each member of the cast brings a unique flair to this ensemble-driven comedy, ensuring an evening full of laughter and surprises.

The talented creative team behind the show brings a wealth of expertise and artistry to this production. The group of Walnut favorites includes MARY FOLINO (A Woman of No Importance) as Costume Designer, Roman Tatarowicz (Driving Miss Daisy) as scenic designer, TESS JAMES as lighting designer, CHRISTOPHER COLUCCI (Driving Miss Daisy) as sound designer, and AMARI CALLAWAY (Driving Miss Daisy) as wig designer. Together, this exceptional team ensures a visually stunning and immersive theatrical experience.

Don’t miss this sophisticated comedy that showcases Noël Coward’s signature wit and humor!

Previews begin February 11, 2025 and the show runs through March 9, 2025. Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, February 23, 7pm performance.



