New Comedy THE WAY I WALK to Debut at 1812

1812 Productions will present The Way I Walk, a premiere work from 1812 Productions' newly implemented Artistic Core. The Artistic Core is comprised of company co-founder and Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs and Philadelphia theatre artists Melanie Cotton, Tanaquil Márquez, and Bi Jean Ngo. The first in a series of related projects premiering over the coming years, The Way I Walk will be performed live nightly for a streaming audience. The show will play from April 29 through May 23rd. Opening Night will be Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $28. Tickets and information are available at www.1812productions.org or at 215-592-9560.



The Way I Walk is a wild comedy fantasia that navigates the lives of four women in an American workplace. Who are they? What do they want? Where do they come from? By turns absurd, surreal, wickedly funny, and deadly serious, the four women at the center of this journey find themselves caught in a board game where the rules change on a whim and winning is all a matter of perspective. In this game, every question is a journey into a new world and every challenge shines a spotlight on each woman's individual path, the places where she intersects with others, and the places where she has to go it alone. Core member Bi Jean Ngo says, "The four of us have traversed vastly different artistic paths and personal experiences. By sharing our stories, we deepen our understanding of what it means to be human, to recognize our strength, and in that strength we find joy." Melanie Cotton adds to this sentiment, saying, "I am super excited to join forces with these funny women!"



This production inaugurates a series of original works at 1812 Productions which will collectively be known as The Way I Walk Project. Over the coming years, each member of the Project's Artistic Core will helm a new work to be presented as part of 1812's theatre season. The next production in this series will be Bi Jean Ngo's In Search of The Kitchen Gods in 2022. Details on this new comedy are forthcoming.



Artistic Core member and company co-founder Jennifer Childs says, "I have worked with all of the artists involved with The Way I Walk over the years. We all share and value the ethos of joy that is at the center of 1812, but all come from very different backgrounds and have different comedic perspectives. A key element of the overarching The Way I Walk Project is a four-year commitment from 1812 to invest in these artists' voices by developing and producing a new piece of theater created by each of them." Childs continues, "The best work we do at 1812 happens when we gather a group of artists together to make something unique. This project is an exciting expansion of our process, putting new voices at the center of our work each year."



Each performance will be performed live and interspersed with pre-recorded material created by the Artistic Core members with sound and video designer Jorge Cousineau. These filmed segments encapsulate the show's visual humor, flights of fancy, and storytelling elements that will change from performance to performance- from a smoky 1940s bar, to the inner life of a bahn mi sandwich, to a strange world where everyone is Owen Wilson. At the beginning of each show, audience members will be asked a series of random questions, their answers to which will dictate the path each performer takes. "We may be consigned to a Zoom world for the time being but at 1812 we have always enjoyed finding fun and creative ways to get the audience involved," says Jennifer Childs. "Using this digital time to make the audience an unwitting accomplice in how each performance unfolds keeps the surprise alive not only for them but for the performers as well!"



The Way I Walk welcomes a team of designers who are making their 1812 Productions debuts including scenic designer Jenny Hiyama, costume designer Leigh Paradise, and properties designer Missy Furth. In addition to writing and performing, Melanie Cotton also serves as the show's choreographer, with flamenco choreography by Liliana Ruiz. Long-time video and sound designer Jorge Cousineau returns with stage manager Thomas E. Shotkin, technical director Lance Kniskern, and production manager Ben Levan.



The Way I Walk will stream live on 1812 Productions' website April 29 thru May 23, 2021. English and Spanish captioning will be available at performances to be announced. Opening Night will be Wednesday, May 5th at 7pm. Tickets range from $28-$50 and are available at 215-592-9560 or at www.1812productions.org.



The Way I Walk is part of The Phoebe and Otto Premiere Series. Production support has been provided in part by The Charlotte Cushman Foundation.

Preview performances of The Way I Walk will also be a part of Philly Theatre Week presented by Theatre Philadelphia. Philly Theatre Week is a celebration of the artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation. With a mix of improv, musicals, comedies, and dramas, there's something for everyone. Audiences will have an opportunity to try something new from our community for Free, PWYC (Pay What You Can) $15, or $30. Exclusive and limited Theatre Week Tickets are on sale April 5th. One year since COVID-19 shutdowns, theatre in our region remains resilient. Philly Theatre Week will shine a light on the amazing work throughout the region, encourage ticket sales for virtual and non-traditional events, and encourage donations for Theatre Philadelphia's Emergency Relief Program. Learn more about each show and purchase tickets beginning on April 5th by visiting www.phillytheatreweek.com.