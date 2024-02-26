 Née Danse/Theatre Performs AN UNFINISHED HERSTORY in Honor of Women's History Month

As the world prepares to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, 2024, Philadelphia is gearing up for a special showcase of talent by local women performing artists. Presented by Née Danse/Theatre, An Unfinished Herstory promises to be an inspiring tribute to the strength, resilience, and creativity of women in the arts.

The International Women's Day show will take place on Friday, March 8th, 7:30pm at Christ Church Neighborhood House Theatre, 20 N American Street in Philadelphia. This inspiring evening will feature an eclectic lineup of performances spanning various genres, including music, dance, theater, poetry, and more. Audiences can expect captivating acts that highlight the diverse voices and experiences of women in the Philadelphia arts scene.

The artistic prowess of Philadelphia's women performers will feature powerful storytelling, original choreography, and vibrant vocal performances that celebrate womanhood in all its forms.

"We are thrilled to present this extraordinary showcase of women performing artists in honor of International Women's Day," said Della Cowall, Artistic Director of Née Danse/Theatre, "This event is a celebration of female talent, creativity, and resilience, and we invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and inspiration.”

The list of creatives performing on the showcase include Carly L. Bodnar, Madeline Cantor, Equilibrium Dance Company (Nicole Wilkerson, Teresa Barr-Mann & Jessie Anonuevo), Love City Cabaret (Sammy Caiola, Kimberly Rouse, Juniper Sweeney), Laura Kate Marshall, Née Danse/Theatre (Della Cowall), Paper Doll Ensemble (Grayce Carson), Michelle Pauls, Queen the Clown (Danielle Levsky), and Jana Rose.

In addition to the performance, the event will also feature Protecting The Rule of Law, a post-performance discussion and Q & A, with Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Jen Coatesworth. The International Women's Day show aims to not only entertain but also to educate, empower, and celebrate the achievements of women in the arts and beyond.

Tickets for An Unfinished Herstory are available for purchase online at www.needanse.com or at the door on the day of the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Women’s Law Project, a nonprofit public interest legal organization working to defend and advance the rights of women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people in Pennsylvania and beyond.

Née Danse/Theatre is committed to creating inclusive spaces and amplifying the voices of women in the arts. We look forward to celebrating International Women's Day with our community and showcasing the incredible talent of Philadelphia's women performing artists.