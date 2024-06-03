Musicopia String Orchestra Student Spring Concert Set For This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 8th at 4:00 PM, student musicians in the Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO) program will perform their annual Spring Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street).

For the first time since 2019, our "twinklers", beginner string players from Musicopia's in-school program, will play between the two orchestras that make up the Musicopia String Orchestra program, Musicopia Young String Players (MYSP) and Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO). These "twinklers" from Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School, Henry C. Lea Elementary School, Penn Alexander School, Samuel Powel School, and Visitation BVM School showcase how the non-profit nurtures young people's love of music at all stages of their musical journey. As always, the orchestra's repertoire features a diverse lineup of composers. This concert has "a very wide global span for these concert selections, a South African song, a Cantonese song, an African American spiritual, as well as some heavy-hitters in the Classical canon - Elgar's 'Serenade for Strings' and Vivaldi's 'L'Estro Armonico Op. 3 No. 10'," shared Taia Harlos, MSO's Artistic Director and Conductor. This concert is also the last concert for graduating seniors in the MSO 1st Violin section: Aljavar McFarland and Vania Balogun-Victor.

The First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia is an ADA-accessible venue; the accessible entrance is at the corner of Chestnut St. and S. Van Pelt St. To enjoy this performance virtually, visit www.musicopia.net/live during the time of the event to view the livestream. It will also stream on Musicopia's Facebook page and Youtube page. While attendance is free, Musicopia asks attendees to consider donating to help this program remain tuition-free for its participants. You may make a donation of any amount at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/musicopia-inc/musicopia-string-orchestra.

