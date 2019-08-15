Music Theatre Philly Offers Students The Chance To Star In YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN and BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Music Theatre Philly, winner of Philadelphia magazine's "Best of Philly" honor and the RAD Award, are welcoming future Broadway superstars to their Center City Philadelphia studio this fall for a roster of courses perfect for all ability levels. Of special note, the training center will offer two courses that will immerse students in the world of the Broadway musicals YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN and Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

The Peanuts gang teach us that happiness is great musical theatre! Ideal for students in grades 4-7, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is a fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs. Culminating in a fully produced musical, this course will pair students with a professional Director, Choreographer, and Music Director, and will continue to build on the student's knowledge of stage vocabulary, choreography, and vocal technique. Get ready to learn your favorite numbers, like, "My New Philosophy," "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness. This 14-week session begins on September 8 and runs Mondays from 4:15PM to 5:45PM or Saturdays from 11:30AM to 1PM.

One of the most popular Music Theatre Philly classes, Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, JR returns this fall! During the course of this session, young performers in grades K-2 will work together with professional Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors to stage a musical production. Building on their knowledge of stage vocabulary, choreography, and vocal technique, students will rehearse their scripted show in smaller groups, as well as coming together to work as one cast. This experience will culminate in a performance for family and friends with costumes, props, and sets! The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. This 14-week session begins on September 8 and runs Mondays from 4:15PM to 5:30PM or Saturdays from 10AM to 11:15AM.

For more information on Music Theatre Philly, or to enroll in their courses, visit musictheatrephilly.com





