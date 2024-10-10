Media Theatre To Present Frank WIldhorn's DRACULA THE MUSICAL In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Media Theatre will present Frank Wildhorn's "Dracula the Musical" in concert on October 28, 2024.

This musical adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic novel combines gothic romance with powerful melodies.

With a captivating score by acclaimed composer Frank Wildhorn, known for his work on "Jekyll & Hyde" and "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Dracula" explores the timeless tale of love, desire, and the supernatural. The production features a talented cast, Broadway Veterans and local favorites that will transport audiences into the heart of Transylvania.

This rendition, similar to the Candlelight Concerts, lets audiences experience the raw energy of the music without staging and effects. The performance promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience as actors showcase their interpretive talents.

Tickets available now at www.mediatheatre.org or by calling the box office at (610) 891-0100.

This performance is a benefit for the Media Theatre. Music used by exclusive permission of Frank Wildhorn.

Comments