Masquerade Theatre Debuts PROOF Online Production, May 22

Proof that the show must go on: Masquerade Theatre debuts their first theatrical production, "Proof", fully online on May 22nd, 2020.

Masquerade Theatre was born of local South Jersey Philadelphia-area artist couple Megan Knowlton Balne and Tommy Balne. Rehearsals for their company's first play, "Proof" had already hit the ground running when uncertainty struck our communities. The brains behind Masquerade began shifting gears with their actors and dreaming up something groundbreaking while they await their live performance in 2021. Their efforts were granted with a special license to present a one-time, one-night only, digital live-streamed performance of Proof via CrowdCast, by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, and the playwright of Proof, David Auburn.

Having already spent quality time on the script and staging, actors Emily Brennan, Courtney Bundens, Jake Hufner and Tony Killian carry the performance from their homes to yours. Staged virtually, utilizing, by permission, the original Broadway sound design by John Gromada, as well as props and costumes, Masquerade will present a live theatrical performance - quarantine style. You can peek inside their process at their Virtual Rehearsal Room https://www.masqueradetheatre.org/virtual-rehearsal-room. Even at a time when the arts appear to be on hold, Masquerade invigorates the something lost with the spark of live performance.

The Pulitzer prize-winning dram-edy, "Proof" asks questions about universal human experience; How do we care for aging and sick parents? How do we deal with the death of a loved one? What do you do when you realize your life is stuck? Questions that became almost more relevant with the on-set of Covid-19. Playwright David Auburn explores how two sisters deal with the slow deterioration of their father, after mental illness, and how to move forward after loss.

Moreover, in these challenging times, this is a Pay-What-You-Wish performance. Single tickets were originally set for $25, but Masquerade's intention is to bring a live theatrical experience into as many homes as possible. Once registered, audience members will receive a unique link to access the performance. Ticket registration is live at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/Proof/register and is open until the day of performance, May 22nd. Visit their website for information about future productions https://www.masqueradetheatre.org/explore.

"Proof" presented online, by Masquerade Theatre by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York and David Auburn. One night only, May 22nd at 8pm EST





