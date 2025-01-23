MY JAZZY VALENTINE Comes to Chris’ Jazz Café in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia area jazz lovers will celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with one of the most beautiful voices in jazz at Chris’ Jazz Café on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15! Vocalist Joanna Pascale and her trio take the stage at the iconic venue for two nights and five shows. Set times are 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. General Admission, which includes an a-la-carte menu, is $40. Chris’ Dinner & Show package includes a 3-course prix fixe for $130 plus tax and gratuity; VIP Dinner & Show package includes a 3-course dinner and stage-front seating for $150 plus tax and gratuity.

Icon magazine reports: “Pascale’s singing is the stuff of dreams, whether on the achingly beautiful ‘I Wanna Be Loved’ or the reliably uplifting ‘I’ll Remember You,’ where she shines with halogen brightness.” Joanna has a working repertoire of more than 400 songs and has appeared with and recorded with jazz giants such as trumpeter and Director of Jazz Studies at Temple University, Terell Stafford; sax pyrotechnic and critic favorite Tim Warfield; legendary drummer Mickey Roker, piano virtuoso Cyrus Chestnut, and many others.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows. Please check the website for prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris’ YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly. There are also plenty of gift items in the Chris’ Jazz Café merchandise store – from t-shirts and stemware to masks and matches: https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/products.

