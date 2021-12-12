MONSTER: A NEW MUSICAL Comes Alive With Concert Reading

Monster: A New Musical by Michael Roche, will receive a concert reading on January 7-9, 2022 at Footlighters Theater in Berwyn, Pa.

Monster follows the story of Tony, an army doctor whose wife unexpectedly dies, so he experiments on the bodies of dead soldiers in an attempt to bring her back. He is successful in resurrecting the deceased soldiers, but the army has found out and Tony (with his daughter) flees into hiding... before he can bring his wife back to life.

Ten years later, Tony has moved to a small town and runs a bar. Across the street is a convenience store owned by a single mother, Rosa. Rosa's son died as a soldier, but his body was never returned. Every day she prays for his return. Finally, on October 30 (Devil's Night), a mysterious drifter appears. Tony believes the drifter may be one of the soldiers he experimented on. Rosa believes this could be her son who never returned home. And the town sheriff believes the drifter is nothing more than a monster, and wants him out of his town, dead or alive.

Sometimes to appreciate life, you have to experience death. To purchase tickets to the reading, go to https://footlighterstheater.com/