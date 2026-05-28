MID PENN BANK SUMMER MUSIC FEST to Return to Bristol Riverside Theatre in 2026

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Bristol Riverside Theatre has announced the return of the Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, an exciting lineup of live performances running June through August 2026. This popular summer series brings together fourshows, each celebrating a different musical era and style-from soulful classics to rock anthems and iconic pop hits.

The festival kicks off with Tap Into Soul (June 24-28), starring Solomon Jaye. Combining powerhouse vocals with extraordinary tap dancing, this genre-blending performance breathes new life into timeless hits from artists like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and Bruno Mars.

Next, Rock Revisited (July 22-26) takes audiences back to the heyday of 70s and 80s Album Oriented Rock. Featuring the music of Toto, Foreigner, REO Speedwagon, Boston, and more, this high-octane tribute captures the sound and spirit of classic rock at its peak.

In August, 512: The Selena Experience (August 5-9) delivers a spectacular tribute to the Queen of Tejano music. With stunning renditions of beloved hits like "Como La Flor" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," this acclaimed production recreates the magic and energy of a live Selena concert.

Closing the series is Sixtiesmania (August 26-30), a vibrant journey through the greatest hits of the 1960s. Featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, and more, this crowd-pleasing show brings the unforgettable sounds of the decade back to life.

"The Summer Music Fest is one of the most joyful parts of our season," said Ken Kaissar, Co-Producing Director of Bristol Riverside Theatre. "It's a chance for audiences to come together, celebrate incredible music, and simply have a great time. Each show offers something different, but they all share the same spirit-high energy, outstanding talent, and the kind of entertainment that gets people on their feet."

"We're proud to once again partner with Bristol Riverside Theatre for the Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest," Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi said. "The festival has become a summer tradition in Bristol, and we're excited to bring another season of live music and entertainment to the community and all those who look forward to it each year."

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $20 to $64 and may be purchased by calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100 or by visiting brtstage.org.

To learn more about the Mid Penn Bank Summer Music Fest, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

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