TAP INTO SOUL to Open at Bristol Riverside Theatre This Summer

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Singer, songwriter, tap dancer, and entertainer Solomon Jaye will bring his signature live concert experience, Tap Into Soul, to Bristol Riverside Theatre for a limited time from June 24-28, 2026. The production takes audiences on a musical journey through iconic hits from artists including James Brown, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bruno Mars, and Teddy Swims.

Jaye has performed across the United States and internationally, throughout his career, he has collaborated with Grammy Award winners and nominees including Pentatonix, Jessie J, Robin Thicke, Mindi Abair, Shoshana Bean, and Katharine McPhee.

A Houston native, Jaye studied voice and musical theatre at Oklahoma City University and trained extensively as a tap dancer under renowned instructors Heather Cornell and Robert L. Reed. Today, he continues to headline theaters, performing arts centers, cruise lines, and corporate events nationwide.

'I feel incredibly blessed to share the joy of this timeless music and the rich tradition of tap dance, which is deeply personal to me,' said Solomon Jaye. 'My hope is that audiences leave feeling energized, inspired, and connected. This is something everyone can tap into.'

Performances will take place at Bristol Riverside Theatre from June 24 through June 28. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with one intermission.

For tickets and additional information, visit Bristol Riverside Theatre: https://brtstage.org/shows/tap-into-soul/

About Solomon Jaye

Solomon Jaye is a singer, songwriter, musician, and tap dancer known for his genre-blending performances that combine soul, jazz, pop, and dance. A Recording Academy voting member and accomplished live entertainer, Jaye has performed alongside Grammy-winning artists and headlined stages around the world. His signature production, Tap Into Soul, has earned praise for its unique blend of soulful music, athletic tap dancing, and infectious energy.

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