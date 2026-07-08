Philly Pops to Perform at MLB All-Star Game With Jennifer Hudson, Boyz II Men

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The Philly Pops will be included in the outstanding entertainment lineup for the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Taking place on Tuesday, July 14 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar-winning artist Jennifer Hudson will sing 'America the Beautiful.' She will be joined by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps with orchestral accompaniment from the Philly Pops. As requested, the Philly Pops ensemble will feature 20 female string players from the orchestra.

Philadelphia legendary artists performing at the All-Star Game are GRAMMY winner Patti LaBelle, acclaimed actor and Pennsylvania native Miles Teller, along with the legendary vocal group Boyz II Men, who are slated to make high-profile appearances during the event's festivities.

'As we gather to celebrate America's 250th birthday, Philadelphia is the perfect stage to bring this milestone to life,' said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB, Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships. 'Our All-Star Game programming captures the unique energy of the city while honoring how baseball has been a part of the American spirit for 250 years.”

'Performing at the MLB All-Star Game is an incredible honor for the Philly Pops. As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, we're especially proud to represent Philadelphia, the birthplace of America, on one of sports' biggest stages. It's a privilege to help showcase the energy, talent, and spirit of this great city,” said Matt Koveal, Executive Director of the Philly Pops.

For more information regarding All-Star Week festivities, including Capital One All-Star Village, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, and community initiatives happening across Philadelphia and its surrounding areas, please visit MLB.com/All-Star.

Please visit www.phillypops.org to learn more and for ticket information.

About the Philly Pops:

Founded in 2023, Liberty Bell Pops, d/b/a the Philly Pops, is a versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of the pre-2023 Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Gifted the name Philly Pops by the estate and family of Music Director Emeritus Peter Nero, the reborn Philly Pops is led by Music Director Christopher Dragon and features world-class soloists. The Pops continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire, melding tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre.

Liberty Bell Pops, d/b/a the Philly Pops, has no affiliation either legally or artistically with Encore Series, Inc., the former management company of the Philly Pops.

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