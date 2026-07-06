JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN and More Set for Arden Theatre Company 2026-27 Season

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Philadelphia-based Arden Theatre Company has revealed its 2026/27 Mainstage Season, featuring a lineup of distinct and wide-ranging productions, including reimagined songs by Bob Dylan to Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and a Broadway hit making its Philadelphia premiere.

The season opens on September 24 with Girl from the North Country by Conor McPherson, featuring music and lyrics by Bob Dylan and directed by Terrence J. Nolen. Set in a boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, during the Great Depression, the musical follows a group of strangers whose lives intertwine through moments of love, loss, and music. With reimagined arrangements of Bob Dylan songs, including “Forever Young,” “Hurricane,” and “Like a Rolling Stone,” the production tells a deeply human story of endurance in uncertain times.

On October 29, the Arden presents Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks, co-produced with People’s Light and directed by Barrymore Award-winning director Amina Robinson. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play follows brothers Lincoln and Booth, whose lives are shaped by rivalry, survival, and a shared past they can’t escape. In a single room, they pass the time telling stories, testing boundaries, and playing the con game three-card monte, building toward a reckoning that has been years in the making. This production will star Barrymore Award-winning actor Akeem Davis, returning to the Arden after his most recent performance in Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop.

The new year brings Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías, directed by Barrymore Award-winning theatre maker Brett Ashley Robinson, beginning January 21, 2027. What starts as a friendly neighborhood relationship between two couples quickly escalates when a disagreement over a property line turns a backyard into the center of a comic and increasingly personal clash over class, taste, and identity.

On February 25, 2027, the Arden presents the Philadelphia premiere of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Rebecca Wright. Set in a rural Georgia high school, the play follows a group of students whose English class reading of The Crucible sparks a sharp reexamination of power, reputation, and the stories society chooses to preserve.

The season concludes on May 13, 2027, with Kimberly Akimbo, with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), and directed by Terrence J. Nolen. Kimberly is about to turn 16, but a rare condition causes her to age far beyond her years. As she navigates family dysfunction, first love, and unexpected challenges, she remains determined to find moments of joy. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo uses quirky humor to remind us of the preciousness of time and the courage it takes to embrace life.

Subscribers to the Arden’s 2026/27 season receive up to 40% off regular ticket prices, along with priority access and subscriber benefits including free flexible ticket exchanges and discounts on parking and dining. Subscription packages are available now.

Girl from the North Country

Book by Conor McPherson

Music and Lyrics by Bob Dylan

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen

September 24 to October 25, 2026 | Opening Night: Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

In a run-down boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, strangers cross paths – experiencing love, loss, and everything in between. Amongst the dust and deep in the throes of the Great Depression, these wayward travelers fill the guesthouse with music, hope, and soul. This Tony Award-winning musical features songs by Bob Dylan, adapted for this production, including “Forever Young,” “Hurricane,” and “Like a Rolling Stone,” to create a moving American story of resilience in uncertain times.

Topdog/Underdog

By Suzan-Lori Parks

Co-produced with People’s Light

Directed by Amina Robinson

October 29 to December 13, 2026 | Opening Night: Wednesday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

Winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog tells the story of brothers Lincoln and Booth, unfortunately named as a joke by their father, foretelling a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. Now adults, they share a single room passing time telling stories, testing each other, and circling the street con game of three-card monte. Haunted by the hands they’ve been dealt, the brothers reckon with what their futures will entail. Topdog/Underdog is co-produced with People’s Light.

Native Gardens

By Karen Zacarías

Directed by Brett Ashley Robinson

January 21 to March 7, 2027 | Opening Night: Wednesday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

Tania and her husband Pablo think they’ve found the American dream when they move next door to Virginia and Frank, longtime residents with a picture-perfect garden. But a backyard gathering and a question about the fence line quickly ignite a hilarious feud, exposing their clashing ideas of taste, class, and culture.

John Proctor Is the Villain (Philadelphia Premiere)

By Kimberly Belflower

Directed by Rebecca Wright

February 25 to March 28, 2027 | Opening Night: Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

At a rural Georgia high school, a group of juniors are just trying to survive sex ed, hallway gossip, and the chaos of growing up. But when their English class begins reading The Crucible, the classroom becomes a battleground for the truth as the students start asking uncomfortable questions about Salem and the men history calls heroes. Fueled by pop music, humor, and a fierce desire to be heard, this new play captures a generation in the middle of reckoning with the past and claiming its own voice.

Kimberly Akimbo

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen

May 13 to June 13, 2027 | Opening Night: Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Kimberly is about to turn 16, but thanks to a rare condition that accelerates aging, she looks more like a 72-year-old woman. Yet, her condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to navigate her family dysfunction, her first crush, and possible felony charges, Kimberly is ever the optimist, determined to find happiness. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo uses quirky humor to remind us of the preciousness of time and the courage it takes to embrace life.

Programming and dates are subject to change.

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