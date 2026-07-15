CANNONBALL FESTIVAL to Feature 100+ Artists Across 5 Stages at Philadelphia Fringe

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Nearly one-third of the 2026 Philadelphia Fringe Festival is comig to life at Cannonball Festival this September, as more than 100 artists present bold new work across five stages in a nonstop celebration of fearless live performance. Celebrating its sixth year, Cannonball is the largest hub of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, championing a revolutionary artist-led model that prioritizes equity, experimentation, and community connection.

Representing almost 30 percent of the overall Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Cannonball will present 96 productions from 13 different states plus Spain and Portugal, creating an immersive destination where audiences can experience everything from rebellious circus and delicious dance to fearless theater, comedy, music, and immersive experiences.

This year's lineup brings first-time self-Producing Artists into Cannonball's vibrant ecosystem alongside seasoned boundary-breakers, creating an eclectic mix of performances that celebrate artistic risk-taking and creative discovery.

Unlike a traditional presenting organization, Cannonball is built around artists. Its collaborative model empowers independent creators to produce ambitious work while fostering experimentation, accessibility, and meaningful community connection. Emerging artists share space alongside established innovators, creating an environment where bold ideas thrive and audiences become part of the creative adventure.

This year's Special Presentation Tracks, featuring projects selected to receive direct financial support from Cannonball, include Señor Babyhead by Analisa Raya-Flores (Reno, NV), AFRO by Tim Walker (Fort Worth, TX), Another Dimensional Girl by Àse Freed (Atlanta, GA), Do it for me by Bao Nguyen (Baltimore, MD), GERL GURL GORL! by Andie Flores (Austin, TX), Echoes of Dammām by Armaghan Fakhraeirad (Philadelphia, PA), HUMAN / NATURE: HIBERNATION by Conrad Junior (Philadelphia, PA), Offstage Onstage: Everything You Didn't See The Greeks Do by Brooke Shilling (Philadelphia, PA), The Groundhog by Savannah Reich (Philadelphia, PA), LOSER LION PARTY BUS by Kym Priess (Los Angeles, CA), Raptures From The Godhole by Mazel Mones (Philadelphia, PA), and Echoes of Tranquility by Yuki Ishiguro (North Wales, PA).

Cannonball's Producer Track highlights work from the artist-producers who collectively make the hub possible, including Account from Gum Preston, Betsy Ross Groundhog Day from Patrick Burke, FORIEGNER from Mason Rosenthal, Houndstooth from Vanessa Kamp (Barcelona, Spain), and New Works from Nick Jonczak from Nick Jonczak.

Additional programming includes workshops, parties, and immersive experiences throughout the festival. Running September 8 - 27, Cannonball offers performances from morning through late night across multiple venues, creating that signature Fringe festival atmosphere where audiences can chart their own course through an ever-changing lineup of boundary-pushing performances.

Whether you're a longtime Fringe devotee or attending your very first show, Cannonball celebrates curiosity, artistic freedom, and the joy of experiencing something unlike anything you've seen before.

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