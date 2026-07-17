NOTICE ME, GWYNETH to Make World Premiere at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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Writer and actor Matthew Reid debuts his new solo work, NOTICE ME, GWYNETH at this year's Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The piece will be produced in collaboration with The Lemonade Stand, known as 'Philly's new home for new work,' as part of their Fringe Hub - a cohort of artists producing work for the festival. Reid will also produce, along with Jack McManus.

The piece, which centers Gwyneth Paltrow's personal assistant on a mission to impress his boss and land a promotion, will run for four performances - September 13 and 24 at 7:30pm, and September 19 and 26 at 3:00pm. Members of the press are invited to attend the first performance on September 13 at 7:30pm.

Reid looks forward to debuting this piece in Philadelphia after spending several years living in Los Angeles. 'I am so excited for Fringe audiences to meet my play's sole character, Matthew, and watch him fight to make his dream come true - to become the Store Manager of the flagship GOOP store in Brentwood, California,' he shared. 'Gwyneth is the perfect figure to represent our societal fixation on wellness, privilege, and power. I think the play will resonate with anyone who has deeply wanted something without feeling quite sure how to get it.'

The show is directed by Jack McManus with assistant director Heather Birmingham. Presented as a chance for the audience to get a front row seat to a day in the life of a high-profile celebrity's assistant, the show features a series of tasks, like juicing celery and trimming flowers, wherein Matthew shows the audience the critical nature of his work while searching for a way to impress his boss and land his dream promotion. Throughout the play he must contend with his workplace rival, while also balancing his work life with his doting boyfriend for whom he doesn't quite have the time. All while completing a marathon of a juice cleanse.

A first draft of the work was presented as a workshop in July 2026, with support from local multidisciplinary artists Michael Stahler and Jeff Joseph Katz, whose 'Bungalow Salon Studio' supports the development of new work. The workshop was directed by Jack McManus.

Tickets to NOTICE ME, GWYNETH are currently on sale by visiting phillyfringe.org/events/notice-me-gwyneth/. Tickets are $15.

Photo Credit: Suni Reid

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