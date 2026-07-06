ANNIE, FENCES and More Set for Bristol Riverside Theatre 40th Anniversary Season

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Bristol Riverside Theatre will celebrate its 40th Anniversary Season with a lineup of fan favorites and theatrical masterpieces that have captured audiences for generations. Season highlights include the musical Annie, the return of A Christmas Story: The Play (BRT's most popular show of all time), and August Wilson's masterpiece Fences. This milestone season marks four decades of building community through live performances.

The 40th season dawns with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen's hilarious take on the classic vampire tale. Directed by BRT's co-producing director, Ken Kaissar, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will be haunting audiences from October 6 to October 25, 2026. In this take, the infamous Count Dracula isn't just terrifying-he's as sexy as a rock star, brimming with swagger and supernatural charm. But when he arrives in a quiet town, his grand plans quickly unravel. Mismatched servants, bumbling heroes, and a wildly eccentric cast of characters send his sinister schemes spinning hilariously out of control.

BRT has invited back Ralphie, Flick and Schwartz to ring in the holiday season with Jean Shepard's A Christmas Story: The Play from December 1, 2026, to January 3, 2027. After a nearly sold-out run in 2023, this returning favorite follows Ralphie on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift-a Red Ryder BB gun. BRT's co-producing director, Amy Kaissar, directs this holiday classic that captures the childhood Christmas spirit through its humor, heart, and unforgettable holiday nostalgia.

In the new year, BRT presents a retelling of the timeless Greek classic, Antigone running from February 2 to February 21, 2027. An electrifying retelling of the Greek classic, Antigone is the story of a young woman who refuses to obey an unjust law. When the king forbids her from honoring her fallen brother, she makes a bold and dangerous decision: she will stand by her principles, no matter the cost. What follows is a gripping clash between personal conviction and political power, family loyalty and state control. Fierce, fearless, and unwavering, Antigone embodies courage-proof that a single voice can uphold the foundations of a nation. High-stakes and emotionally charged, Antigone is a powerful story of womanhood, resistance, and the strength it takes to stand alone.

Next up, Annie reminds us that 'the sun'll come out tomorrow.' Running March 23 to May 2, 2027. Directed by Victoria Rae Padgett, this beloved Broadway classic follows the spirited redheaded orphan whose optimism and determination have captured hearts for generations. When Annie is taken in by the wealthy but gruff Oliver Warbucks, she brings warmth, hope, and a little mischief into his world. BRT 'doesn't need anything but you' joining us for this hit Broadway musical.

Concluding BRT's 40th anniversary season is August Wilson's Fences, the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, directed by Lisa Strum, running June 1 to June 20, 2027. When former Negro League baseball player and father, Troy Maxson, struggles to separate his own dreams from those of his son, Cory, the two clash over opportunity, responsibility, and what it truly means to be a man. August Wilson's Fences is a keystone of American Theatre-a powerful story of hope, pride, and the fragile bonds that connect and divide us. Lisa Strum, following up on her brilliant production of A Raisin in the Sun in our 2023-24 season, returns to direct this tour de force drama.

Each of BRT's productions will offer guests special pre- and post-show engagements, included with the price of the ticket, for guests to create a special night out. Patrons can enjoy a catered reception following each show's opening night. Additional special events include Friday Festival; Wine Down Wednesday; Thirsty Thursdays; and Black Theatre Night.

2026-27 Mainstage Productions

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen | Directed by Ken Kaissar

October 6-25, 2026

Sink your teeth into this wild, fast-paced, laugh-out-loud reinvention of the classic vampire tale. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is filled with outrageous humor, quick-change performances, and a delightfully modern twist. The infamous Count Dracula isn't just terrifying-he's as sexy as a rock star, brimming with swagger and supernatural charm. But when he arrives in a quiet town, his grand plans quickly unravel. Mismatched servants, bumbling heroes, and a wildly eccentric cast of characters send his sinister schemes spinning hilariously out of control. Come for the thrills, stay for the hilarity, and prepare for a bloody good time!

A Christmas Story: The Play

By Philip Grecian | Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, © 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., Distributed by Warner Bros, Written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd | Directed by Amy Kaissar

December 1, 2026-January 3, 2027

Join Ralphie Parker on his quest for the ultimate Christmas gift-a Red Ryder BB gun-while his hilarious family navigates the ups and downs of Yuletide cheer. After a nearly sold-out run in 2023, BRT is bringing this beloved holiday classic back by popular demand! From mischievous escapades to heartwarming family moments, this charming and laughter-filled play captures all the magic, warmth, and humor of the classic movie. Perfect for the whole family, it's a celebration of childhood wonder, holiday traditions, and the joy that makes Christmas unforgettable.

Antigone

By Sophocles | Adapted by Ken Kaissar | Directed by Amy Kaissar

February 2-21, 2027

An electrifying retelling of the Greek classic, Antigone is the story of a young woman who refuses to obey an unjust law. When the king forbids her from honoring her fallen brother, she makes a bold and dangerous decision: she will stand by her principles, no matter the cost. What follows is a gripping clash between personal conviction and political power, family loyalty and state control. Fierce, fearless, and unwavering, Antigone embodies courage-proof that a single voice can uphold the foundations of a nation. High-stakes and emotionally charged, Antigone is a powerful story of womanhood, resistance, and the strength it takes to stand alone.

Annie

Book by Thomas Meehan | Music by Charles Strouse | Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Directed by Victoria Rae Padgett

Mar 23-May 2, 2027

Meet the spirited redheaded orphan who stole hearts everywhere! Annie is a timeless musical full of unforgettable songs, laughter, and a story about hope, courage, and the power of optimism. When Annie is taken in by the wealthy, but stern, Oliver Warbucks, she brings sunshine, mischief, and determination into his world. With iconic numbers like 'Tomorrow', 'It's the Hard-Knock Life', and 'I Don't Need Anything But You,' this heartwarming musical is a joyous celebration of resilience, friendship, and believing that tomorrow truly is another day. Perfect for audiences of all ages.

August Wilson's Fences

Written by August Wilson | Directed by Lisa Strum

June 1-20, 2027

August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Fences is a powerful story about family, hard choices, and the dreams we carry with us. Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, the play follows Troy Maxson, a former Negro League baseball player who now works a steady job while trying to provide for his family. At the heart of the story is Troy's complicated relationship with his teenage son, Cory. Cory wants a chance to chase his own future, but Troy's past disappointments and hard-earned beliefs shape how he parents, and the two clash over opportunity, responsibility, and what it really means to be a man. Both intimate and epic, August Wilson's Fences is a cornerstone of American theatre-an unforgettable story of hope, pride, and the bonds that both hold us together and pull us apart.

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