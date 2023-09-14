MEAN GIRLS Comes to The Kimmel Cultural Campus in October

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization present the second national tour of Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film by Tina Fey. Mean Girls makes its Philadelphia return at the Campus’ Miller Theater from October 3 – 8, 2023, kicking off the 23-24 Broadway series.

"Mean Girls won over audiences during its first national tour, and we are thrilled to welcome it back to the Kimmel Cultural Campus, especially with a lineup of returning hometown heroes in the cast.” said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming & Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. “The show's iconic characters, catchy songs, and hilarious dialogue make this timeless movie-turned-musical and a real crowd favorite. Get ready to laugh, sing, and be reminded that kindness always triumphs.”

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said, “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Cady Heron grew up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Cady, the naïve newbie rises to the top of the popularity chart by taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Starring in the tour are Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Ethan Jih-Cook as Damian Hubbard, Kristen Seggio as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Joseph Torres as Aaron Samuels, Shawn Mathews as Kevin G, and Justin Phillips as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also features Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Darius Aushay, Lucas Hallauer, Mikey Corey Hassel, Tyler Jung, Reagan Kennedy, Joi D. McCoy, Oshie Mellon, Victoria Mesa, Brandon Moreno, Jonah Nash, Justin O’Brien, Mikaela Rada, Emily Ann Stys and Ryan Vogt.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson

Theatre, where it played to packed houses. The show made its world premiere in 2017 at

the National Theatre in Washington D.C. A film adaptation of the musical is in development

with Paramount Pictures, and details for Mean Girls to begin in London’s West End are being

finalized.

The tour is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by John MacInnis, based on

the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony® Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by three-time Tony® Award-winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design is by Tony® Award-winner Kenneth Posner, sound design is by two-time Tony® Award-winner Brian Ronan, hair design is by Josh Marquette, and the make-up design is by Milagros Medina Cerdeira. The music supervisor is Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Vocal arrangements are by Mary Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum; orchestrations are by John Clancy; and dance and incidental musical arrangements are by Glen Kelly. The music coordinator is John Mezzio. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Mean Girls is produced by NETworks Presentations.

The Mean Girls tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Emily Kritzman and is supported by assistant stage manager Kathleen Carragee. The company management team is led by company manager Liam Millward with assistant company manager Michael Tang. The tour music director/conductor is Julius LaFlamme.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is available on all streaming platforms.