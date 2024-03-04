Lena Hall to Present THE SHOW GOES ON in Philadelphia, New York City & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall will bring her latest one-woman show, THE SHOW GOES ON, to various cities starting in Philadelphia, PA!

The new show, co-written and directed by long-time collaborator Stephen Amato, chronicles Hall's fascinating career highlights through the harrowing, hilarious, and often deadly mishaps that accompanied her experience on productions like HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, KINKY BOOTS, and television's LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL: THE SEARCH FOR ELLE WOODS.

Show Dates:

March 11: PhilaMOCA at 8:00 PM (Philadelphia)

April 29: Joe's Pub at 9:30 PM (New York City)

May 4: Holmdel Theatre Company at 8:00 PM (Holmdel, NJ)

May 7: City Winery Boston at 7:30 PM (Boston)

For tickets and further information, visit https://www.lenahall.com/shows

Produced by Savin Rock Theatre Company in association with Jeremy Wein and Midnight Radio Inc, THE SHOW GOES ON features a stellar creative team, including musical direction by Sonny Paladino, sound design by Bob Held, lighting design by Ben Ehrenreich, costume design by Vanessa Leuck, and media production design by Stephen Gifford and Rick Sebeck with Pretty Damn Sweet.

About Lena Hall:

LENA HALL is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Hall starred as Miss Audrey in the TNT hit sci-fi drama "Snowpiercer" for 4 seasons alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly and has guest starred on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and Paramount Plus' "Evil." Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour, and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Lena originated the role of Nicola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, starred opposite Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's "How To Transcend A Happy Marriage," starred as Audrey in the hit Off-Broadway revival of "Little Shop Of Horrors," and most recently starred in the world premier of the new musical In Dreams for which Lena won the UK Theatre Award for best performance in a musical. Lena's solo musical revues Sin & Salvation (Cafe Carlyle), Art Of The Audition (Cafe Carlyle), and The Villa Satori: Growing up Haight Ashbury, all played sold-out shows and received rave reviews. Her solo albums and Obsessed series can be downloaded on all streaming platforms. For more on Lena's upcoming projects and in person events @lenarockerhall