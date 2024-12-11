Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Will Perform Winter Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The music department of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) will hold its popular Winter Concert Series next week with performances featuring the school's various choirs and ensembles.

The 2024 Winter Choral Concert, December 16 at 7 PM, will feature the school's 9/10 Choir, 11/12 Choir, Treble Choir, and Touring Choir and will include works by John Rutter, Sarah Quartel, Elaine Hagenberg and Eric Whitacre as well as a combined finale piece with over 100 vocalists performing 'The Holding Carol' by Craig Hella Johnson. The vocal music department is led by Erica Dickson.

The 2024 Winter Instrumental Concert, December 20 at 7 PM, will feature the school's Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble. The instrumental music department is led by Matthew Wells.

Ticket information for each concert is posted on the school's website, www.CharterArts.org.

ABOUT THE CHARTER ARTS MUSIC CURRICULUM:

Instrumental Music and Vocal Music are two distinct departments at Charter Arts. However, some of the courses are required of both majors while others are department-specific. Both departments offer a rigorous music education taught by award-winning and accomplished faculty.

The vocal music curriculum includes tracks in classical art song, musical theatre, and pop/contemporary that allow students to focus and hone their skills with one-on-one instruction by professional voice specialists. In addition, the Singer/Songwriter track includes Songwriting, Music Production and Contemporary Music Performance Practices.

The instrumental music curriculum includes classes in classical, jazz, and contemporary music styles while performing in large ensembles that include Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Contemporary Music Ensemble as well as small ensembles that include strings, guitar and percussion. Students enjoy individual and small setting technique classes with a music faculty member who specializes in their instrument. These specialists include bass (electric and upright), brass, guitar, percussion, piano, strings, and woodwinds.

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS:

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a dedicated passion for the arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Future Ready PA Index ranking, Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone Exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate, are testaments to the outstanding education that Charter Arts provides.

Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Charter High School in PA and #1 Best Public High School Teachers in PA on Niche's 2025 Best Schools in America Rankings. In addition, Charter Arts was one of only seven Lehigh Valley schools to be ranked in the Top 100 Public High Schools in PA on U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Schools in America.

Auditions for the 2024-2025 school year will be held soon. Auditions are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.CharterArts.org.

