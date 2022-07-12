Langhorne Players to Present Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU Opening This Month

Langhorne Players in Newtown, Bucks County will bring Lauren Gunderson's touching comedic drama I and You to the stage from July 22 through August 6.

"This was one of the rare plays where as soon as our entire board read it, we knew we had to stage it. The themes of connection and how art brings us together were a perfect fit for our first season back after two summers in lockdown," says producer Jack Bathke.

I and You is about a single, fateful afternoon in the lives of two teenagers: sardonic and chronically ill Caroline; and overachieving athlete Anthony. When Anthony shows up out of the blue at Caroline's house, quoting Walt Whitman and persuading Caroline to complete a poetry project together, the young pair are in for more than they bargained for. Over just a few hours, Caroline and Anthony open up in surprising and moving ways, realizing they are more similar than they'd initially though.

Gunderson's award-winning play is a hopeful, warm ode to youth, life, love, and the strange, beautiful ways we are connected. I and You stars Madison Russell as Caroline and Favian Harris as Anthony. It is directed by Jarad Benn, produced by Jack Bathke, and stage managed by Karolina Matyka.

Performances run July 22-24, 28-31, and August 3-6 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road, Newtown, PA 18940). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, August 3rd performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185377®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.langhorneplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 (Use code BOGO online for buy-one-get-one tickets to the August 5 show!)