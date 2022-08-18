Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Langhorne Players Go Back To School With THIRD

Aug. 18, 2022  

Langhorne Players Go Back To School With THIRD

Langhorne Players in Newtown is ready to go back to school as they present Third, the final play completed by the late Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning author Wendy Wasserstein (The Heidi Chronicles).

Third follows Professor Laurie Jameson over one academic year at an elite New England college, where she has recently accused a student of plagiarism. Woodson Bull III, or "Third," is a jock from a red state; in other words, he's not the type Laurie suspects is able to write a publishable paper on demasculinizing Shakespeare. But as Laurie's world continues to crumble around her, she begins to question whether her accusation is justified or if she is just in search of an easy villain in her own increasingly complicated story? Third is a deeply relatable tale of relationships, aging, politics, and forgiveness.

"The play takes place during the academic year of 2002-2003, and the unrest of that time holds many parallels to our present. Wasserstein smartly uses that unrest as a backdrop to her story of a woman coming to terms with her place both within society and within her surrounding world," director Erin Leder says. "I love this play because it is, at its heart, a story to which many generations can relate."

Third stars Susan Blair as Laurie Jameson and Thomas Wick as Third. Olivia Byrne, Russ Walsh, and Laurie Hardy also star. It is directed by Erin Leder, produced by Judi Parrish, and stage managed by Terri Bentley. Performances run August 26-28 and September 8-17 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, September 14th performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at www.langhorneplayers.org. Each Friday night (August 26, September 8, and September 16) is buy-one-get-one night when you use code BOGO (online only).


Hedgerow Theatre Executive Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci Honored By Office Of Accessibility And VSA At The Kennedy CenterHedgerow Theatre Executive Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci Honored By Office Of Accessibility And VSA At The Kennedy Center
August 18, 2022

Hedgerow Theatre's Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci was recently honored by the Kennedy Center's Office of Accessibility and VSA during the organization's national Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD) conference and annual awards program.
Langhorne Players Go Back To School With THIRDLanghorne Players Go Back To School With THIRD
August 18, 2022

Langhorne Players in Newtown is ready to go back to school as they present Third, the final play completed by the late Pulitzer Prize and Tony winning author Wendy Wasserstein (The Heidi Chronicles).
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces First Self-Produced Theatre Season & New Artistic DirectorUptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces First Self-Produced Theatre Season & New Artistic Director
August 18, 2022

Curtains up in Chester County and the Philadelphia suburbs. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and the company’s first under the leadership of new Artistic Director Carmen Khan.
Black-Jewish Cookbook Author Michael Twitty Comes To Philly Next MonthBlack-Jewish Cookbook Author Michael Twitty Comes To Philly Next Month
August 18, 2022

On September 22, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Twitty will appear at a book talk and signing at Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) in support of his new book: “Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.”
Local Theatre Artists Produce Philadelphia Premiere Of LARRY'S LATE SHOW For 2022 Philadelphia Fringe FestivalLocal Theatre Artists Produce Philadelphia Premiere Of LARRY'S LATE SHOW For 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival
August 17, 2022

Producer and actor Chelsea Cylinder and director Julianne Kastner present the Philadelphia premiere of Larry's Late Show, running September 16th-18th as part of the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. 