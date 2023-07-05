Langhorne Players' 2023 Season Continues With Sarah Ruhl's Absurdist Comedy DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

Langhorne Players will continue their 2023 season with the absurdist comedy, Dead Man's Cellphone, by two-time Pulitzer finalist, Sarah Ruhl. Newcomer to Langhorne Players, Michael Worden, who has more than 100 theatrical, television, and film credits to his name, including Law & Order: SVU and more recently FBI, directs this quirky play, that according to the New York Times "blends the patently bizarre and the bizarrely moving" into a highly theatrical and fun commentary on humanity and its search for meaning.

This play begins with a question: what would happen if you answered a stranger's cell phone while they ignore it? That's what Jean does. While seemingly insignificant, this act leads her on an increasingly surreal odyssey down the funny, romantic, occasionally dark road to morality, redemption, and connection in an age of technological isolation.

Dead Man's Cellphone stars Kimberleigh Phillips as Jean, Morgan Petronis as Hermia, Renee Root as Mrs. Gottleib, Parker Madison as Dwight, D. Ryan Lafferty as Gordon, and Rachel Dolan as the Stranger/Other Woman. It is co-produced by Erin Leder and Ken Marblestone.

Performances run July 14-29 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road in Newtown, PA). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, July 26 performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at Click Here. Student rush tickets may be purchased at the box office (depending upon availability) with a valid student ID 30 minutes prior to any performance for $10.

