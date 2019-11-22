LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Brings A R&B Singing Carnivorous Plant To Norristown

Theatre Horizon, a professional theatre company in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is gearing up to welcome a R&B singing carnivorous plant to Norristown. The company will present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS: IN CONCERT, a highly anticipated show with the award-winning team behind the theatre's 2018 production of THE COLOR PURPLE. The musical's cast, comprised entirely of people of color, will lift their voices to the rafters in this rock musical comedy for a limited engagement of January 24-26, 2020. Single tickets go on sale December 13, 2019.

When meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant, he names it "Audrey II" after his coworker crush. But the insatiable shrub has a secret-a taste for human blood! The singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune as long as Seymour keeps feeding the plant. Over time though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's true intent: global domination. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The Theatre Horizon cast will be led by award-winning director Amina Robinson, and will feature Jessica M. Johnson as Audrey, Garrick Vaughan as Seymour, Dorien Belle as Mr. Mushnik, Donnie Hammond as Audry II, Derrick L. Millard II as Orin, Candace Benson as Chiffon, Chelsea-Ann Jones as Ronette, and Ryane Nicole Studivant as Crystal. They'll be joined by Tiffany Dawn Christopher, Victoria Aaliyah Goins, Jessica Muse Money, and Ebony Pullum as the ensemble.

Single tickets go on sale starting December 13, 2019 for the January 2020 performances. For more information, visit theatrehorizon.org.





