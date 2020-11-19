Kimmel Cultural Campus Announces Holiday Events Including Debut Of HIP HIP HOP NUTCRACKER and More

While this holiday season will be without Tuba Christmas, free Gospel on the Plaza, and meet-and-greets with sugarplum fairies, the Kimmel Cultural Campus announced several can't-miss holiday events and partnerships sure to deliver much-needed seasonal vibes.

The 2020 holiday events include the return of the WMGK Turkey Drop, the national streaming premiere of the Hip Hop Nutcracker and A Salute to Vienna, a radio and streaming broadcast of the beloved Kimmel holiday tradition A Soulful Christmas, featured performances from Philadanco and The Lion King on the 6ABC Thanksgiving Day Special, and favorites from the Kimmel Center's esteemed Resident Companies like the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Pennsylvania Ballet. Also, although our doors are closed to audiences, the Kimmel Cultural Campus responds to the needs of our community and will host a second American Red Cross Blood Drive to support the frontline workers in the fight against COVID19. Finally, to start the new year- and kick 2020 to the curb- we will debut the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 2021 New Years' Resolution Wall, which will display new year's resolutions on the Kimmel Center's digital cube along Broad Street.

"Despite the ongoing gathering restrictions and the complete stoppage of earned revenue, we are more determined than ever to deliver on our commitment to engage the region's diverse communities with art," says Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "We have assembled a wonderful collection of 'events,' some of them free, that will appeal to the varied interests of our region and are easily accessible through multiple media and digital platforms. Proceeds from several of the streaming events will support our 'Road to Reopening' Relief Campaign."a??a??a??



Below is a full, detailed list of holiday season programming on thea??Kimmel Cultural Campus or our Digital Platforms:a??a??

Our City, Your Orchestra: Project HOME [Free]

The Philadelphia Orchestra, streaming on www.philorch.org, and on Facebook

November 23, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

The Kimmel's beloved Resident Company, and world-class Philadelphia Orchestra, is proud to present "Our City, Your Orchestra," a series of FREE online concerts performed by small ensembles, recorded without audiences at Black-owned businesses and iconic cultural locations throughout the region. The November 23rd performance was recorded at Project Home, a Philadelphia non-profit organization empowering individuals to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness through affordable housing, employment, health care, and education. The following Philadelphia Orchestra musicians will perform Juliette Kang Violin; Nathaniel West Bass; Samuel Caviezel Clarinet; Angela Anderson Smith Bassoon; Jeffrey Lang Horn.

WMGK's John DeBella Turkey Dropa??a??a??

Kimmel Cultural Campus - Outside Broad Street doors of Kimmel Centera??

November 24, 2020, beginning at 6:00 a.m.a??a??

The Kimmela??Culturala??Campus'a??holiday celebration kicks off on Tuesday, November 24a??with the return of the annuala??WMGK Turkey Drop. Hosted in partnership with Johna??DeBella through a live broadcast from outside the Kimmel Center, thousands are expected to drop monetarya??donationsa??and frozen turkeysa??in support ofa??CityTeam, an organization that provides holiday meals to less fortunate families in the Philadelphia region. Thea??John DeBella Turkey Dropa??is the largest, single-day food gathering event in the City of Philadelphia. Last year's collection raised over 11,000 turkeys. Heightened disinfection, social distancing, easy Broad Street drop-off, and other counter-COVID guidelines will be in place for the convenience and protection of all donors and participants. Help ensure fellow Philadelphians receive a Thanksgiving meal this year.a??a??

6ABC DUNKIN' THANKSGIVING DAYa??CELEBRATIONa??a??

6ABC or streaming on Appletv, Roku, Firetv, Androidtv

November 26, 9:00 a.m. - Noon a??

Tune-in to thea??6ABC Dunkin' Thanksgiving Daya??Celebrationa??on November 26,a??from 9 a.m. - Noon to see appearances from Kimmel artists and partners, includinga??the cast of The Lion King and a special performance from beloved Kimmel Resident Company, and Philadelphia crown jewel,a??Philadanco.a??a??a??a??

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 South Broad Street

December 16, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the region's blood supply. Now, more than ever, donations are needed. One donor can save the lives of as many as four people. Click here to sign up Or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org Sponsor Code: Kimmelcenter

Favorites from The Nutcracker [filmed at The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts]

The Philadelphia Orchestra, streaming on www.philorch.org

December 17, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.-December 20, 2020, at 11:00 p.m.

The Kimmel's Resident Company, the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, in partnership with WHYY Public Media, proudly presents Favorites from The Nutcracker. Join us this holiday season for selections from Tchaikovsky's timeless ballet, led by the Orchestra's assistant conductor, Erina Yashima, Charlotte Blake Alston Narrator, and Patrice Hawthorne Vocalist along with other holiday favorites. Please note: All Digital Stage events begin with a performance premiere, streaming in real-time. Following the performance premiere, the concert will be available for ticket holders to watch on-demand for 72 hours.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents HIP HOP NUTCRACKER, Sponsored by Merck

Streaming on www.kimmelcenter.org

December 12, 7:00 p.m.a??a??

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-newa??virtuala??productiona??Hip Hopa??Nutcracker,a??a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this multi-camera, fast-pasted digital production includes all-star break dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and an appearance by one of the founding fathers of rap music, MC Kurtis Blow, who opens the show with a short set.a??Proceeds for this event will benefit the Kimmel Cultural Campus' 'Road to Reopening' fundraising campaign.

George Balanchine'S THE NUTCRACKER

Pennsylvania Ballet, streaming on www.Paballet.org

December 16 - 25

For decades, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® has been Philadelphia's most beloved holiday tradition. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, the incredible dancing and lavish sets and costumes bring to life the story of a young girl's magical dream - a dream that never loses its appeal. While you won't be able to make the trip to the Academy of Music this year, you will be able to stream this amazing production via paballet.org. The programming will be available between December 16-25 for a flat rate of $50 and on Christmas Eve for $25.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS Broadcast Special, WITH SPECIAL GUEST BISHOP NORMAN HUTCHINSa??

Listen for FREE on WDAS-FMa??105.3 & On Demand www.kimmelcenter.org

Decembera??20, 2020,a??Noon-2:00 p.m.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' A Soulful Christmas, the annual evening of Gospel music featuring more than 800 choristers from more than 20 local churches, would have celebrateda??itsa??8tha??anniversary on the Kimmel Cultural Campus this year. With restrictions on gathering, we will celebrate the spirit of the season with WDAS' Patty Jackson and Artistic & Music Director, Dr. J. Donald Dumpson, as they share Kimmel's annual tradition through a special broadcast featuring the songs from uplifting past seasons. The broadcast will feature the selections performed by local church choirs as well as award-winning gospel pioneer, Bishop Norman Hutchins. a??

Salute to Vienna and Budapest

Ticket price start at $20, for information go to www.kimmelcenter.org

Premieres December 27 at 5:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., then on-demand until January 3

For the first time, Salute to Vienna is streaming directly into your living room! Celebrate the New Year with Salute to Vienna and Budapest: a never-before-seen performance, filmed in Europe. Filled to the brim with the same joyful singing, dancing, and full orchestra that live audiences across North America have celebrated with since 1995, this concert will be available to stream on-demand after its premiere on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, until Sunday, January 3, 2021, from the comfort of home. Ring in the New Year with this timeless holiday tradition enjoyed by millions and featuring Blue Danube Waltz and excerpts from beloved operettas. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Kimmel Center's 'Road to Reopening' fundraising campaign.

FREE NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION WALL

Generously Sponsored by PNC Arts Alive

www.kimmelcenter.orga??December 17 - January 14, 2021a?? a??

While the global pandemic will prevent the gathering of 18,000 who normally celebrate New Year's Day on the Plaza, the Kimmel Cultural Campus honors what would have been the 16th annual FREE New Year's Day Celebration with an invitation to help say goodbye to 2020 (seriously, get outta here!) by sharing your 2021 new year's resolution on our "Digital 2021 Resolution Wall". 2021 New Year's resolutions will be aggregated and shared across multiple platforms, including the digital sign that sits atop the Kimmel Center and at kimmelcenter.org.a??Share your resolutions on social media using #KimmelResolution2021

